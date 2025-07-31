Treat Yourself This National Orgasm Day With These Solo Sex Positions

The concept of “me time” is sacred. We’re talking face masks, that fire playlist you gatekeep from Spotify, maybe a scroll through thirst traps and unhinged memes before bed. But with National Orgasm Day (yes, it’s real — and yes, it’s coming hehe) landing on July 31, having the day all to yourself might take on a whole new meaning this year. Your me time might just need a glow-up of the NSFW variety, and if you’re flying solo by choice or by “they ghosted me again,” this is your official permission slip to put solo sex at the top of your do-to list.

And what better way to celebrate your body than with a little self-worship and some good old-fashioned (or totally experimental) O-inducing action? We’re talking solo sex positions that aren’t just spicy, but are also strategically designed for your own maximum pleasure. No more fake moans, awkward angles, or “did-you-come-too?” convos. Just you, your fave toy, and a lineup of orgasm-optimized masturbation moves to try.

Whether you’re a seasoned squirmer, a late-bloomer explorer, or still figuring out what exactly makes you see stars, consider this your official Orgasm Day Game Plan. Light a candle, lock the door, throw your group chat on DND, and grab the good lube. Let’s make July 31 your own personal holiday because the only fireworks you need are the ones you set off. So, here are six solo sex positions that deserve a standing O (and maybe a round of applause).

6 Solo Sex Positions For National orgasm Day

Over the Hump Okay, so National Orgasm Day does not fall on Hump Day this year — but who says you can’t celebrate like it is? The name? Cute. The orgasm potential? Astronomical. Lie down on your stomach with a pillow (or two, no judgment) under your hips to get that chef’s kiss angle. This isn’t just lazy-girl luxury; it’s comfort-core meets coregasm. Slide your hand or toy underneath and just ride the wave. Open Sesame No armrests, no limits, no shame. This is the seat of power, baby. Grab a chair with no arms (because yours are about to be wide open, literally and spiritually). Sit down and tuck your feet around the chair legs, knees wide open like you’re welcoming pleasure in with open arms (and thighs). Whether you’re using your hands, a toy, or both — you’ve got a front-row seat to your own main event. This position gives major main character vibes and is perfect for hands-on action or toy play with a clear view of the main attraction. And try doing it in front of a mirror if you want to take things up a notch. Watching yourself can help you stay present, build body confidence, and make the whole experience feel even more intimate and intentional. Overflow Where the water bill goes up, and your standards do too. Think shower thoughts, but horny. It’s giving clean body, filthy mind. Put one foot on the tub ledge or a shower bench, water cascading down your back like you’re starring in a very spicy shampoo commercial. This position is open, elevated, and slippery in the best way. Use your fingers, your favorite waterproof toy, or turn that detachable showerhead into your personal pressure point therapist. Or do all three — welcome to the multiverse of masturbation. Opposite Day Plot twist: spice it up by switching it up. Your non-dominant hand is about to be the unsung hero of your pleasure playlist. Not only does it feel different (and honestly, kinda hotter?), but it also slows you down in the best way — like hooking up with someone new: unfamiliar, slightly awkward, surprisingly thrilling. Bonus LOLs: give your hand a ridiculous alter ego like Chad or Lefty the Lover. Go ahead, make it weird. Obey Me On your knees — for yourself. That’s right, queen behavior only. This one is primal, powerful, and unapologetically hot. Kneel on your bed or the floor, legs wide, hands-free or with a toy pressed beneath you. Then grind, sway, rock — whatever feels right. Use a pillow, your mattress edge, or even your own hand as your base, and ride it out. This position is all about full-body control. Light a candle. Manifest orgasms. You’re the whole damn ceremony. One Handed Wonder An oldie but a goodie — low effort, high reward. It’s the softie of solo sex positions: gentle, intuitive, and secretly powerful. Lie back, cross your legs like you’re lounging with secrets, and let your hand do the magic. It keeps pressure exactly where you want it and gives major “I didn’t know I could do that” energy. Pro tip: crossing your legs helps keep the pressure right where you want it, while keeping your hand snug on the spot. Toss one arm over your head to tilt your hips (hi, pelvic tilt), and get ready to be delightfully shocked at how good “basic” can feel.

Bottom line: Orgasm Day is here (and so are you). This national holiday is the time to celebrate you. No pressure to perform, no one else to please — just your body, your terms, your pleasure. And remember, you don’t need a plus one when you’re the whole damn experience. Happy O Day, babe. Go get that glow.