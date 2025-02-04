Looking for Love? Taylor & Garrett From ‘LIB’ Want to Set You Up

You rarely hear success stories when it comes to blind dating. But when I watched Taylor and Garrett meet on Season 7 of Love Is Blind, I couldn’t help but think: Maybe there’s something to this whole “love at first chat” thing after all. They didn’t seem like just another reality TV couple — they were real, relatable, and TBH, a little cringe-worthy. “I thought our reveal was super awkward, obviously given the circumstances,” Taylor exclusively tells Her Campus. “But being awkward is kind of honest. And I really think the key to a successful relationship or meeting people is just to show up as yourself.”

Taylor, a 29-year-old clean energy policy consultant, and Garrett, a 33-year-old quantum physicist, connected in the pods through deep conversations about their shared passion for science. No scripted moments or forced drama — just two people navigating the ups and downs of real-life love. “You have to create space for this kind of communication,” Garrett says. “If something’s bothering you, if something goes on in your mind about whatever, take a moment to express that.”

For Taylor and Garrett, the chemistry was undeniable, but it wasn’t instant perfection. Their relationship, just like anyone’s, has taken work, vulnerability, and real communication. “You really have to take care of yourself before you can take care of your partner,” Taylor emphasizes. “Real relationships, successful marriages — they are work, and they take a partnership.”

At the heart of it all, they point to trust and understanding. “It’s really easy to make assumptions about how your partner’s thinking or feeling, but communication really helps you overcome those assumptions and then just be closer. Anytime we have a disagreement or maybe a hard conversation, I feel much closer to [Garrett],” Taylor says. “That’s really important for couples to be able to work through because life is going to life, and you have to work through things together. You can’t do that if you’re not communicating.”

Since tying the knot last year, they’ve found small but meaningful ways to maintain their connection and work on their communication styles. “With our busy schedules, one of our favorite things to do together is enjoy each other’s company and connect over a delicious cup of coffee,” says Garrett. “The morning is sometimes the only time that we really get a chance to connect — when we have coffee together and we sit down and we get to touch base.”

And if the Love Is Blind Netflix series proves anything, it’s that blind dates really do offer the perfect opportunity to make genuine connections. In an era of perfectly curated dating profiles, their story is a refreshing reminder that chemistry isn’t about saying the perfect thing — it’s about saying what’s real. “Being authentic is the most important thing no matter what,” Garrett says. “It gets a bad rap, but instead of this big to-do dinner date, a coffee date is something that’s very approachable … It’s just a little more relaxing and gives you a better chance at presenting a more authentic version of yourself.”

So when this couple had a chance to offer fans their very own blind coffee date, they got involved immediately. International Delight has launched a Love Is Blind-inspired line of creamers and iced coffee, and to celebrate, Taylor and Garrett are introducing The Blind Coffee Date Delivery Contest. They aren’t just handing out free coffee dates — they’re here to help people find real connections, just like they did on Love Is Blind.

Here’s the deal: Taylor and Garrett will play matchmaker, using their reality TV-tested intuition to select one lucky winner and their potential coffee date. On the big day, the couple will introduce the two and help them break the ice. Think of it as the perfect combination of caffeine, chemistry, and courage — just without the pods. “If it’s anything like a science experiment, it should be easy to sell,” Garrett says. “I couldn’t think of a better match.”

If you’re a hopeless romantic (or even just someone looking for a fun way to connect), why not try your luck? With the help of Taylor and Garrett’s expert matchmaking skills — and a little caffeine — you might just find your own love story brewing. “People who are thinking about maybe throwing your name in the hat, just do it,” Taylor says. “You never know what could happen.”