‘LIB’s Ashley & Tyler Are Over & The Internet’s Not Surprised

Who’s shocked about this Love Is Blind breakup, because I’m not! ICYMI, LIB Season 7 stars Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis have *officially* split. In an exclusive interview with People on Jan. 21, Ashley announced that she and Tyler have decided to divorce. “After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” she said in a statement. “While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.”

She continued, “This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Ashley and Tyler connected early on in the season and even got engaged in the pods. In the real world, it appeared Ashley and Tyler’s bond got stronger as they lived together. However, we *all* remember when Tyler dropped the ball that he was a sperm donor and had three biological children as a result of it. He tried to explain to Ashley that he had no real connection to any of them, which allowed her to look past this shocking revelation once the initial frustration subsided. The couple moved forward with their engagement before inevitably getting married in the season finale.

However, while the season was still airing, fans started to notice that Tyler DID in fact have a relationship with the three children he made it seem he was estranged from. Photos of him and his children circulated around the internet, which he addressed during the Season 7 reunion. He explained that he helped a friend and her wife start a family and voluntarily stepped in when the couple had split. He said that the reason he had lied about his children, specifically their looks, was simply for their protection.

During the reunion, Ashley clapped back at those who implied she was clueless about this part of Tyler’s life. “For people to imply that ‘she was blindsided,’ ‘she didn’t know,’ is insulting to my intelligence,” she said. Ashley went on to defend Tyler and his situation.

“With him growing up in a single-parent household… it was very hard for him to remove himself [from this situation] and not be involved when this is now a single mom,” she said. “I know he is a good person who went in a little too deep and didn’t know what to do next.”

At the time of the reunion, fans weren’t convinced Ashley and Tyler were going to last and it seems they were right. After it was announced that the couple had parted ways, many people took to X/ Twitter to share similar reactions to this news.

Wishing the pair love (that isn’t blind) in their futures.