Netflix’s ‘LIB’ Season 7 Just Got A Release Date, Y’all

Get your gold cups ready, besties, because a new season of Netflix’s hit series Love Is Blind is coming — and soon! On Sept. 5, the show’s official Instagram account announced its return for Season 7 and after watching last season, I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the new group of singles. Season 6 was a whirlwind, as it had everything from feel-good romances and dramatic breakups to discussions about generational trauma. Even the Season 6 reunion was a rollercoaster as the cast let it all out while getting to the bottom of fans’ biggest questions.

It’s now time for a new cast to head into the pods and attempt to make meaningful connections without seeing one another. As the singles begin pairing off, the stakes get higher. Those who begin dating in the pods could end up getting engaged and meeting face-to-face before being whisked off to a romantic vacation and eventually living together in the real world, which has proven to be the ultimate test.

Love Is Blind is a show that has drama, unexpected surprises, and romance all wrapped into one and it’s likely Season 7 will have all of this and more!

When Does ‘lib’ season 7 come out?

Love Is Blind’s official Instagram account announced that Season 7 will premiere Oct. 2 on Netflix, which is only a few weeks away! Netflix has not yet announced the Season 7 cast, but it’s likely fans will be introduced to the new group of singles as the premiere draws closers.

As for which city this season will be taking place? Love Is Blind is headed to Washington D.C., y’all!

With Season 7 happening the nation’s capital, politics are likely going to be a topic of discussion in the pods, which Vulture confirmed after getting a behind-the-scenes look during filming. The article reads, “A few dates are quickly derailed by politics: A handsome consultant type describes himself as ‘a patriot,’ and although he can’t see it, the woman across from him winces. ‘I hate Ben Shapiro, but I’ve got a good Ben Shapiro impression,’ a different guy says.”

who will host ‘lib’ Season 7?

Love Is Blind’s Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be returning as hosts for Season 7. Though they’ve been called out in the past for their apparent hosting abilities, the couple seemed to redeem themselves during the Season 6 reunion by asking all the right questions and putting certain cast members on the spot (*cough* Trevor *cough*).

Let’s hope the Lacheys bring that same energy to Season 7, and that there’s plenty of drama to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.