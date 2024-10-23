So, Are Taylor & Garrett Still Together After Their ‘LIB’ Wedding?

Season 7 of Love is Blind has officially come to a close after the release of the wedding episode that kept viewers on the edge of their seat. While many couples called it quits following their engagements, two couples made it to the altar. One of the two was none other than Taylor and Garrett. The couple clicked instantly in the pods – after all, no one could deny their obvious chemistry and how they seemed to complement each other effortlessly (what were the odds they both had science-related tattoos?). Taylor and Garrett’s had one of the best romances of LIB Season 7, but did the spark between them last or fizzle out? Here’s what we know. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7 follow.

As of Oct. 23, it seems Taylor and Garrett might still be together. On Oct. 21, Garrett shared an Instagram video of him and Taylor walking into a winery to meet his friends. The two were holding hands and looking oh-so-cute. Meanwhile, Taylor shared a series of photos of when she picked out her wedding dress with her mom.

If Taylor and Garrett weren’t still together, I don’t think either of them would still be posting each other on social media, so I think it’s safe to say that they are!

Taylor and Garret kept their love and attraction for each other strong while in the pods. They even bonded over their love of science, which was even mentioned during their proposal. “It’s like every molecule of me just wants to come through this wall and be with you,” Garrett said as he got down one knee before receiving a resounding ‘yes’ from Taylor to his proposal. Their engagement was simply adorable, and the two easily seemed to adjust to life together in DC after their Cabo getaway. That is, until it was revealed that a woman from Garrett’s past had apparently slid into his DMs.

As Garrett’s story of how the interaction happened began to change, Taylor was put-off by his lack of transparency. In spite of this hiccup though, the two resolved the issue. Garrett was sincerely apologetic and Taylor gave him grace, acknowledging how Garrett’s intent was never malicious.

The next day, they took a plane to San Diego to meet her family and it’s safe to say that the two only felt increasingly certain in their decision to say ‘yes’ at the altar and embark on their future together.

“I’m gonna cry a lot today. I can tell. Like, happy tears,” Taylor stated ahead of their wedding. Another heartwarming aspect of their wedding (that had my eyes watering) was when Taylor’s dad helped Garrett put on his bow tie while he gushed about how much he loves Taylor. After all, what’s sweeter than that?

The two career-driven individuals both found solace in each other, and how, even though they’ve known each other for forty-two days, there was no other choice but to say “yes.” Taylor and Garrett tied the knot in a stunning outdoor wedding with their close friends and family in attendance.

“Garrett is the kind of man that only comes along once in a lifetime,” shared Taylor after their wedding. The two ended their wedding day on a horse carriage and in an agreement that, yes, love *really* is blind.

IDK about you, but my cheeks hurt from smiling so wide at this couple after rooting for them all season. Congratulations to Taylor and Garrett Josemans-Krause!