6 Gen Zers Share Their Cringe-Worthy Summer Fling Horror Stories

You can always count on summer flings to turn up the heat. Whether it was a whirlwind romance that lasted just as long as a beach sunset or a steamy connection that left more than just tan lines, summer flings have a way of living in our minds rent-free. And even if you didn’t have a summer lover this year, it never hurts to live vicariously through the stories of other Gen Zers and their summer flings, right?

For all the college students who spent their summer soaking up the sun (and maybe a few flirtations), you’re not alone. If you thought your summer was wild, wait until you hear what your fellow Gen Zers have been up to. Summer is the season when anything can happen, and trust me, it did. So if you were reliving every moment through your bestie’s summer escapades or had your own little love story, these tales will have you reminiscing about those carefree summer nights where the possibilities were endless, and the drama (and cringe) was real.

So, grab your iced coffee, find a cozy spot, and get ready to dive into the Gen Z summer fling horror stories stories. Ultimately, these six stories are juicy, scandalous, and a reminder that sometimes, the best part of summer isn’t the vacation — it’s the stories you bring back with you, even if they’re a bit embarrassing.

Alexa*, 21: “Though I asked him to turn it off, he responded with a laugh and went to kiss me again, believing I was joking.”

“This guy from my school’s lacrosse team asked for my Snap this preseason, and after a few times of him asking me over to his dorm, I decided to do it. We had a really nice conversation and seemed to connect over a couple of things like sports and other hobbies. He was very cute and we were flirting back and forth pretty heavily.

When he finally made a move and we started to kiss, he pulled away for a second to ‘set the mood’ with some music. Suddenly, the song “Rain is a Good Thing” by Luke Bryan burst out from his laptop speakers as he went back in to kiss me again. Look, I don’t mind country music… but for a hookup?

So, we continued, and I was just trying to imagine getting hot and heavy with someone while the lyrics ‘Rain makes corn, corn makes whiskey, whisky makes my baby, feel a little frisky’ played in the background. Eventually, I had to stop the whole ordeal when Zac Brown’s “Chicken Fried” began to play. Since he refused to turn it off, I decided to leave.”

Bailey*, 21: “Her open relationship suddenly became closed.”

“There’s this girl from my hometown that I’ve had a crush on for, like, the past seven years. But here’s the catch: she’s also one of my best friends in the world. I had feelings for her for the longest time, and I was pretty sure she felt the same way. But everything changed when she made her relationship official with someone else.

Though I was bummed, I thought that maybe this was a sign or something. But things became really weird when she came out on my family’s summer trip to Florida, and we ended up having to share a bed. But nothing happened that first night. It wasn’t until a couple of nights later, after she told me she was on a break with her girlfriend, that things between us became a little heated.

So one thing led to another, and I thought it was a full-circle moment for us — me finally expressing my feelings, and her doing the same. The next morning I thought we were on the same page and satisfied with how things turned out (or so I thought after the conversation we had). But, literally, a week later, she got back together with her girlfriend. And to make things worse, she still wanted to be besties with me and have the best of both worlds.”

Caleb*, 20: “Almost every night after the kids were asleep, we’d meet up by the lake to hook up.”

“I was a camp counselor at this local summer camp, and there was this really hot guy who worked in the next cabin over. He was so beautiful that I was too shy to approach him. But during the day, we’d catch each other’s eyes across the grounds, and I could feel the tension building every time we exchanged those flirty smiles. One night after the campfire, we found ourselves alone by the lake. The sound of the water washing up to the beach and the cool night air made everything feel really surreal. With all that pent-up tension finally spilling over, before I knew it, we were making out.

I thought it was just a casual thing, but we kept getting closer as the summer went on. But each night, we found ourselves drawn back to the lake, talking for hours about our crazy camp stories, laughing like we’d known each other forever, and then getting swept away in the heat of the moment. But get this, on the last day of camp, he tells me he has a girlfriend back home. I guess he was in an open relationship, but he said it like it was no big deal and that he was ‘testing the waters’ with me.”

Daphne*, 22: “My new hook-up’s ex-wife found me.”

“I’ve always said I liked my older men, but I guess I never really expected this to happen. Sure, I definitely knew he was on the older side, but I didn’t think he was that old enough to have an ex-wife still in the picture.

One day I get this random DM from her, and my heart drops. My first thought is, ‘What does she want with me?’ I debated whether to open it or not, but I definitely wanted to know what she meant about giving me a heads-up about something. Immediately, I think she’s about to drop some drama, so I get sketched out by the whole thing. Despite this, I decided to ignore it and still went to a Fourth of July function with him. But little did I know that she was going to be there, too. She practically ran up to me once she saw me, and that was finally when I knew it was time to run away from whatever this was.”

Ezra*, 21: “I got ghosted for a surfboard.”

“I was working as a lifeguard at my town’s beach over the summer, and I thought it would be funny to swipe right on this guy who claimed to be a professional surfer. So, we snuck onto some private beach and spent the whole night getting a bit sandy. I thought it was a great hookup, but literally the next morning, he told me he ‘didn’t want anything serious’ and needed to ‘focus on his surfing career.’ The man’s job was to catch the next wave, and I’m out here trying to catch feelings.”

Francesca*, 21: “It was only supposed to be just a one-night stand type of deal.”

“I met this guy at one of the bonfires on the lake, and he was really cute. We spent the night talking, playing some drinking games, and, well, doing other things later on. And I swear to God that I was never going to see him again, as a lot of people only come up on the weekends. But then I saw him at my friend’s family BBQ the next week.

Turns out, he was my friend’s cousin’s friend. Believe me, my mouth dropped when I found that out. I played it cool though, but when he winked at me across the table during cheers, I almost choked on my drink.”

Summer flings may come with sand, sun, and a splash of drama, but they always make for unforgettable stories. Whether you’re here for a good time or something a little more, just make sure you’re not the only one catching feelings.

*Names have been changed for privacy purposes. Interviews have been edited for clarity and length.