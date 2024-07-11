It’s Time To Get Dirty With These Spicy Do Or Drink Questions

Whether you’re at a basement party back home or having a sleepover with the besties at school, drinking games are seriously a staple. From King’s Cup and Beer Pong to Flip Cup and Never Have I Ever, the possibilities are endless. One game that has become my absolute fave as of late has definitely been Dirty Do or Drink. I’m literally obsessed with hearing the juiciest secrets from my friends or watching them tackle outrageous dares. While basic truth and dare will always be a blast for the baddies, why not take things one step further and make things a little dirty?

Dirty Do or Drink questions is a great game to make things, well, a little bit heated. C’mon, I know you and your besties can be a horny bunch, so adding some spice shouldn’t be so bad. It’s a chance to ditch all of the boring small talk and really get to know each other with daring dares and revealing questions. It’s the perfect way to bond and maybe uncover a more intimate and/or freak side of your friends you never knew existed.

If you ask me, it’s dirty Do or Drink is a game changer (pun intended)! So, gather your group, grab your favorite drinks (if you’re 21+, OFC), and get ready for a night of laughter, surprises, and hopefully, a few blushes with these 40 Dirty Do or Drink questions.

Alex Frank / Spoon

Pretend to orgasm loudly (be convincing!). Play seven minutes in heaven with the person on your left. Play seven minutes in heaven with the person on your right. Give someone in the room a lap dance for one minute. Sit on someone’s lap for one round. French kiss the person to your left. French kiss the person to your right. Let someone draw something embarrassing on your body with a marker. Seductively eat a piece of fruit (a banana might be best, IYKYK). Seductively feed someone a piece of fruit. Give a back massage to the person on your left. Give a back massage to the person on your right. Take off an item of clothing and keep it off for the rest of the game. Test a sex toy outside of your clothes. Call someone and moan into the phone without saying anything. Generate a naughty text on ChatGPT and send it to your crush (and show us the response!). Send a selfie in your sexiest pose to your best friend. Blindfold yourself and kiss the first person you touch. Describe your most intimate fantasy in detail. Give someone a hickey on their neck.

Do a strip tease down to your underwear. Spin the bottle and kiss whomever it lands on. Let everyone in the group ask you a question and you have to answer it. Swap clothes with whoever you think is cutest in the room. Pretend to make out with your hand for one minute. Whisper something dirty to the person on your left. Whisper something dirty to the person on your right. Lick whipped cream off someone’s stomach. Give a detailed description of what turns you on the most. Wear your underwear over your pants for the next three rounds. Kiss someone’s earlobe. Use your best pickup line on the person to your left. Use your best pickup line on the person to your right. Demonstrate your favorite sexual position using a pillow as your partner. Put an ice cube down your pants and keep it there until it melts. Go skinny dipping. Tell your most embarrassing hookup story. Send a risqué photo to someone. Post a fake hard launch on IG. Take off your top for two rounds.

Sure, some of these Dirty Do or Drink questions can definitely be a bit immature. But they can also be the best way to break the ice and get to know each other better in a more relaxed setting. It’s all about finding a balance between playful spontaneity and respecting everyone’s comfort levels, so keep it light and get ready to have some real fun.