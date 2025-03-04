Looking For Love? The “Sticky Eyes” Technique Might Be Your Secret Weapon

Just when you thought you’d mastered every dating hack from the classic hair flip (*toss toss*) to a risque text to the casual “did we just bump into each other?” and the accidental-yet-totally-on-purpose IG like on a post back from 2021, TikTok is here to shake things up with the new sticky eyes trend. Flirting just got an upgrade, and honestly? It’s kind of genius.

Think of it as the ultimate gaze game: holding eye contact just a little longer than usual, making it clear you’re interested — without saying a word. It’s giving mysterious yet approachable, confident yet effortless. But fair warning: this technique is powerful, and with great power comes… accidental sticky eyeing. Yep, you might just end up locking eyes a little too long with the wrong person — your TA, your bestie’s situationship, or some random person who now thinks you’re soulmates. Yikes!

Mastering sticky eyes is easy, and once you do, you’ll have a flirty superpower at your disposal. So, are you ready to make your next move without actually making a move? Dr. Marisa T. Cohen, PhD, LMFT, dating and relationships expert at the dating app Hily, is here to explain the psychology behind “sticky eyes,” why it works, and how to use it to spark real connections.

So, what exactly are sticky eyes?

Want to catch your crush’s attention without saying a single word? Enter sticky eyes, the viral flirting technique taking over TikTok, thanks to creator Chelsea Anderson. It’s basically a way to make eye contact so powerful that it lowkey hypnotizes your crush into coming to you.

Here’s how it works: First, lock eyes with them — just for a second. Next, look away fast like you just got caught staring. “Vulnerability is one of the foundations of strong interpersonal connections,” Cohen tells Her Campus. “Sustained eye contact often indicates that you are open, and when returned, indicates that the person on the other end has also let their guard down.” Then, the next time they catch you looking? Hold the gaze. Do not look away first. Make them break eye contact. Finally, once you look away? Never look again. Anderson swears that within 45 seconds, they’ll magically find a reason to be near you.

Where are some of the best places to practice sticky eyes?

Wanna make your campus crush weak in the knees? Or maybe you’re trying to catch someone’s attention across the local bar without saying a word? Sticky eyes’ strong eye contact signals confidence, interest, and a green light for someone to approach you. “Looking another person in the eye indicates that you are interested in them and might be ready to be approached and engaged in a conversation,” Cohen says. “It is a sign that you are prepared and available for an introduction.”

So, where’s the best place to practice? Here are some prime spots: Go to your campus coffee shop and lock eyes over your overpriced oat milk latte. Bonus points if you hold the gaze while taking a slow sip. Parties are also the perfect setting to try this out across the room before you both casually make your way over to the dance floor. If you’re gonna zone out during class, might as well do it while making eyes at your cute classmate. Who knows? Maybe they’ll save you a seat next time. You can even find some time in the gym and catch their eye between reps. Who knows?

Do sticky eyes actually work?

Eye contact has always been a cheat code for flirting and making real connections. It’s giving main character energy. According to Cohen, “Eye contact enables a person to gauge a person’s emotional reactions better. Holding eye contact allows you to read facial expressions and overall body language better, adding a new dimension to your connection.” But here’s the plot twist: even though we’re constantly texting, DMing, and snapping, actual deep connections? Kinda lacking. We’re always talking, but are we really connecting?

In a world where we’re all glued to our screens, actually locking eyes with someone can be lowkey electric. “Eye contact enhances the emotional intimacy between people and can help a budding relationship grow,” Cohen adds. “With the transition from in-app to in-person, eye contact becomes increasingly more important to help deepen a relationship.”

When you finally take things from DMs to IRL, eye contact is the move to make your flirting hit different. Sticky eyes aren’t just about staring someone down — it’s about confidence, connection, and knowing when to look and when to look away.