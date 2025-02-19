The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Say hello to new Instagram features! On Feb. 19, the app announced a new slate of Direct Message (DM) features that will help make life on Instagram much easier — and much more fun. Everyone loves Instagram’s holiday-inspired updates, like the cute features it offered for Valentine’s Day, but these new elements are permanent fixtures on the app and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

With the changes enhancing the direct messages aspect of Instagram, it’s obvious this update is all about connection and interaction. The updates include a tool to help you avoid losing important messages in a conversation, a way to communicate across language barriers, and an option that will keep you from sending a late-night DM that could def wait until the morning. Additionally, for the music lovers out there, another new addition to the app will allow you to share your favorite songs in DMs with ease.

Speaking of the new music feature, Instagram announced its new and improved DM features with a collaboration with BLACKPINK singer Jennie and rapper Doechii, who have a single called “EXTRA L” coming out on Feb. 21. Jennie used Instagram’s new music sticker in her broadcast channel — in collaboration with Doechii — to share a sneak peek of their song on the morning of Feb. 19.

Courtesy of Instagram

If you’re excited about the DMs update, here’s everything you need to know about the new and improved functions, and how to use them.

MUSIC STICKER

Love sharing your favorite new song, but hate the hassle of copying and pasting links? Worry not — Instagram’s music sticker function allows you to easily share songs in group chats, one on one messages, and in broadcast channels. To use the feature, simply tap on the sticker button in your chat composer, and then tap on “music” at the top of your screen. From there, search for the song you want to share and then send the sticker to your chat.

PIN MESSAGES

Group chats can get hectic — heck, even one on one DMs can get a little messy — but with the ability to now pin messages in chats, you can be sure nothing will get lost. This feature allows you to pin up to three messages to the top of group and one on one DMs, making coordinating plans and sharing important info easier than ever. You can even be sure everyone’s favorite GIF will never be lost again.

TRANSLATE MESSAGES

With Instagram’s new translation feature, you can stay connected with IG users around the world. The new feature allows you to translate messages directly in your DMs and offers translation into 99 different languages, making Instagram more accessible for everyone.

SCHEDULE MESSAGES

Courtesy of Instagram

For those with busy schedules — or for when you’re feeling forgetful — the new schedule messages feature allows for users to schedule messages to be sent in the DMs up to 29 days in advance. That way, you won’t forget about wishing your bestie a happy birthday or sending that important work announcement way too late at night.