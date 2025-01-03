TBH, These Deleted Scenes From ‘Wicked’ Deserved A Spot In The Movie

2025 just started and Wicked has taken over all of my thoughts for the new year. With pink and green plastered everywhere in the world, and everyone deciding that red ruby slippers are definitely in for 2025, it’s become even more clear that we’re heading into another Wicked-filled year, especially with Wicked: For Good set to be released in November. Now that the countdown for the next Wicked movie has begun, many of us have already starting looking up more about where the story of Oz could go next and what lies ahead for Elphaba and Glinda. Even if you know the full story of The Wizard Of Oz, nothing can prepare us for what’s to come later this year.

But until then, fans can watch Wicked in the comfort of their homes now that it’s available to stream. And in even better news, fans can now unlock never-before-seen content from the making of the film, as well as new deleted and extended scenes from Wicked. I may be totally biased, but I can confirm that I’m absolutely going to want to watch the deleted scenes to prepare for Wicked: For Good. Spoiler warning: Spoilers for Wicked follow.

Elphaba’s Promise

After Elphaba puts Dr. Dillamond’s class to sleep by using a spell, she and Fiyero team up to rescue a caged cub. Glinda is one of the students who falls asleep due to the spell, only to be woken up by herself without Elphaba or Fiyero in sight. In one of the deleted scenes titled “Elphaba’s Promise,” viewers see the aftermath of Glinda realizing she was left behind by two of the people she loves the most. Glinda begins to question Elphaba asking why Fiyero was gone, and Elphaba confides with her that he only went to help release the cub. Glinda is saddened by the idea that Elphaba chose Fiyero and proclaims that she would have helped if Elphaba had picked her. Elphaba reassures her that there’s no problem and that she will never leave her behind again. new deleted wicked scene pic.twitter.com/bjLzW9bZlu — best of glinda (@glindasupland) December 31, 2024 It’s a scene that adds more layers as to why Elphaba asks Glinda to come with her to the Emerald City, while also showcasing Glinda’s privilege and how Elphaba views her desire to learn sorcery.

Palace Monkey Chase

In the moments leading up to the extravagant “Defying Gravity” finale, we see Elphaba and Glinda running throughout the Emerald City palace to get away from the guard monkeys. In this extended scene, the two run throughout the castle to get away from the monkeys as they transform into flying monkeys. The film cuts a majority of this scene, giving us an extended version of the duo running throughout the corridors of the castle.

In The Emerald City

During the “One Short Day” sequence, fans briefly get to see a small glimpse of life in the Emerald City and Oz before meeting the Wizard. Viewers also see Elphaba and Glinda exploring the city for the first time, which spotlights the difference between the Emerald City and Shiz University. Glinda expresses her excitement to see tickets for Wizomania, while Elphaba looks at a pop-up image of the Wizard. Glinda gets the pair of tickets to Wizomania, and the two put them inside a broken ticket machine before the Wizomania performance begins. It’s a small scene leading up to “One Short Day,” but it also gives viewers the chance to see more aspects of the Emerald City throughout the film

Boq & Elphaba talk

In this deleted scene, Elphaba and Boq share a conversation at the train station about unrequited feelings. It’s clear that even though Boq is acquainted with Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, he still harbors feelings for Glinda throughout the film. Elphaba knows deep down that Boq is in love with Glinda and asks him why he can’t confide in Nessarose about his true feelings. Boq confesses that he doesn’t want to hurt Nessarose, but Elphaba believes that he’s hurting her by not telling her the full truth. Boq tells Elphaba that he can’t change his feelings, and asks if she could ever change how she feels towards Fiyero. Elphaba tells Boq that she doesn’t have any romantic feelings towards Fiyero, which Boq tells her that he thought they were “being honest” with one another. It’s a pivotal scene leading into Wicked: For Good as Elphaba struggles to find her footing while also dealing with her growing feelings for Fiyero.

Train ride to emerald city

Before Elphaba leaves to go to the Emerald City, she asks Glinda to accompany her to meet the Wizard. Glinda doesn’t believe her at first, and then ultimately decides to jump on the train with her. In this deleted scene, we get to see both Elphaba and Glinda’s journey to the city and how they spend their time on the luxurious train. The duo walk about the train amazed by all that they’re seeing, try various foods, take naps, and read up on the Emerald City before their arrival.

Train platform farewell

Throughout Wicked: Part One, viewers get glimpses of Elphaba’s relationship with her father in flashbacks and the beginning of Nessarose’s arrival at Shiz University. It’s clear that Elphaba and her father are not close at all, to the point where it feels as if Frexspar Thorpp despises her. In this deleted scene, we get to see Elphaba, Madame Morrible, and Elphaba’s father have a brief conversation before she heads off into the Emerald City. Elphaba’s father explains that he hopes that she “makes a good impression” when she meets the Wizard, to which Glinda enters the conversation to reassure him that Elphaba will. Madame Morrible also sticks up for Elphaba in this scene, telling her father that she will make an impression on the Wizard. Elphaba thanks her father for coming to the train station before being taken away by her and Glinda’s friends, to which her father does not react. This scene not only highlights Elphaba and her father’s strained relationship but also how Glinda sticks up for Elphaba even in front of her own father.

TOSS TOSS

Despite Glinda’s fascination and love for the color pink, she also adores tossing her hair in a signature way. Glinda’s hair tosses are all throughout Part One, especially after she meets Fiyero in the Shiz University courtyard. In a deleted scene that takes place during the “Popular” sequence, Glinda attempts to teach Elphaba her iconic hair toss to help her impress the other Shiz University students. Glinda’s hair tosses don’t particularly work for Elphaba, as she struggles to toss her hair in the way that Glinda wants her to. Glinda also coaches Elphaba to talk with her eyebrows during this scene, in which Glinda tells her that she does well.

pfannee and shenshen meet glinda

When Glinda arrives at Shiz University, we meet two of her closest friends: Pfannee and ShenShen. It’s clear to the audience that the trio have been around since before they arrived at Shiz, but in this deleted scene, we get more knowledge of the friendship. Upon arrival, Pfannee tells Glinda that the three of them were students at Miss Cringeable’s Twirling Academy, which Glinda immediately remembers. The trio became close after that, and even showed off a few of the dance moves they learned at the twirling academy.

‘shiz gazette’ introduces fiyero

At the beginning of the film, it’s announced in Shiz University’s newspaper, Shiz Gazette, that Prince Fiyero will be attending the school. We get to see the newspaper announcing his arrival to the university in this deleted scene, and how the student body reacts to having Fiyero on campus. Scenes of the Shiz University students reading the newspaper all around campus highlight the anticipation of Fiyero’s arrival, in which one of the newspapers blows out of a student’s hand into Glinda’s face on her balcony. Glinda realizes that Fiyero is on his way, in which she squeals with excitement to get ready.

Elphaba and Fiyero in the forest