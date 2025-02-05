Dial Up The Spice With These *Hot* Valentine’s Day Texts

Valentine’s Day is all about expressing love, but who says it can’t come with a bit of heat? Whether you’re in a new relationship or looking to spice things up with your partner or crush, sending a playful text can add some excitement to the holiday.

Maybe you’re spending the holiday together and want to build anticipation throughout the day. Or maybe you’re apart and need a way to keep the connection strong from a distance. Either way, sending a text that’s just a little bit more daring can make all the difference. A playful one-liner can add all the more excitement to your morning, a bold confession can make your partner feel extra wanted, and a suggestive tease can turn up the heat as the night goes on. Send these texts to your partner, LDR, situationship, FWB, or even your ex — I don’t judge, bestie.

So, whether you’re going for sweet, spicy, or a little bit of both, I’ve got you covered. If you want to skip the traditional chocolates for something a bit more bold, here are 15 spicy Valentine’s Day text ideas to keep the sparks flying. Who knows? Maybe they’ll even hit you back with a message that’s just as bold.

15 Spicy Valentine’s Day texts:

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together…but I’d prefer it if we were together tonight. I’ve been thinking about what I want for Valentine’s Day… and it’s you. Roses and red, violets are blue, Valentine’s Day is sweet, but not as sweet as kissing you. So… are you thinking about me as much as I’m thinking about you? Don’t make any other plans tonight. We’re going to be very busy. Happy Valentine’s Day! I have a gift for you… but you’ll have to come unwrap it. Let’s skip dinner and go straight to dessert. I promise: I taste just as sweet. I have a gift for you, but it’s not wrapped. In fact, it looks best on the floor. I don’t need a box of chocolates, I just need you. Preferably in my bed. I may or may not be wearing anything right now… but I’ll let you find out later. You might want to clear your schedule because I plan on keeping you occupied all night. There’s only one thing I want tonight, and I hope you’re ready to give it to me. What are you doing later? Me, hopefully? I’m having a late-night craving — come satisfy it? Let’s get right to the point: come over tonight.

So, what are you waiting for? Take a deep breath and press send — you won’t regret it.