Dial Up The Spice With These *Hot* Valentine’s Day Texts

Valentine’s Day is all about expressing love, but who says it can’t come with a bit of heat? Whether you’re in a new relationship or looking to spice things up with your partner or crush, sending a playful text can add some excitement to the holiday.
Maybe you’re spending the holiday together and want to build anticipation throughout the day. Or maybe you’re apart and need a way to keep the connection strong from a distance. Either way, sending a text that’s just a little bit more daring can make all the difference. A playful one-liner can add all the more excitement to your morning, a bold confession can make your partner feel extra wanted, and a suggestive tease can turn up the heat as the night goes on. Send these texts to your partner, LDR, situationship, FWB, or even your ex — I don’t judge, bestie.
So, whether you’re going for sweet, spicy, or a little bit of both, I’ve got you covered. If you want to skip the traditional chocolates for something a bit more bold, here are 15 spicy Valentine’s Day text ideas to keep the sparks flying. Who knows? Maybe they’ll even hit you back with a message that’s just as bold.
15 Spicy Valentine’s Day texts:
- If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together…but I’d prefer it if we were together tonight.
- I’ve been thinking about what I want for Valentine’s Day… and it’s you.
- Roses and red, violets are blue, Valentine’s Day is sweet, but not as sweet as kissing you.
- So… are you thinking about me as much as I’m thinking about you?
- Don’t make any other plans tonight. We’re going to be very busy.
- Happy Valentine’s Day! I have a gift for you… but you’ll have to come unwrap it.
- Let’s skip dinner and go straight to dessert. I promise: I taste just as sweet.
- I have a gift for you, but it’s not wrapped. In fact, it looks best on the floor.
- I don’t need a box of chocolates, I just need you. Preferably in my bed.
- I may or may not be wearing anything right now… but I’ll let you find out later.
- You might want to clear your schedule because I plan on keeping you occupied all night.
- There’s only one thing I want tonight, and I hope you’re ready to give it to me.
- What are you doing later? Me, hopefully?
- I’m having a late-night craving — come satisfy it?
- Let’s get right to the point: come over tonight.
So, what are you waiting for? Take a deep breath and press send — you won’t regret it.