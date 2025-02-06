What *Every* College Student Needs To Know About Getting STI Tested On Campus

Talking about sexual health can often feel awkward, especially with a bunch of myths and stigmas floating around — but it shouldn’t be. Getting tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is an essential part of taking care of yourself, especially in college. Not only are you looking out for yourself, but also for your future partners — and there’s nothing shameful about that. Regular testing helps promote a culture of reproductive health, responsibility, and well-being while making sure that you and your community stay safe and informed. But how do you navigate getting tested for STIs as a college student, and is there a way to do so on campus?

Whether you’re in a committed relationship or exploring new experiences, regular testing is both responsible and heavily recommended. For most sexually active college folks, it’s recommended to get tested annually. Though if you’re experiencing any symptoms, or a past partner tells you that they’ve tested positive for an STI — get tested ASAP. Period!

Now, I know the idea of getting tested can sound intimidating. Some people are concerned about things like privacy or affordability, whilst others simply don’t know where to even begin. The good news? Many campus health centers offer safe, easy, and affordable (or sometimes even free!) testing for students. When using these resources, looking out for your sexual health doesn’t have to be confusing or overwhelming at all. If you’re feeling unsure about how to navigate getting tested, don’t worry, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know.

Do Your Research. Each campus health center has a different system of operations, so start by checking your campus’s website or calling the center to see what they offer. It’s important to find out if testing is free or if there’s a payment involved, if they do walk-ins or appointments, what types of STI testing are available, and how long it takes to receive results. Asking these questions can definitely feel uncomfortable, but it’s nothing that they’ve never heard before. So, don’t be afraid to ask any questions if you’re feeling confused. Schedule the appointment (and show up). Check your schedule and find a time that works best for you, then contact your health center. Some of them will let you make an appointment online, while you might have to call others. If calling makes you nervous, remember that the staff is there to help you with your concerns — there’s 100% support, and 0% judgment, there. After you make the appointment, don’t flake. While the thought of getting tested can be anxiety-inducing, it’s an incredibly important thing to do. Plus, canceling too late, or not showing up at all, can result in a financial penalty — and nobody wants that. Know what to expect beforehand. It’s a good idea to do some research beforehand to know exactly what you will have to do once you’re there. Testing methods vary depending on what STIs you’re being tested for, so do what you can to prepare for your appointment. Your provider might draw blood, take a urine sample, perform a physical exam, or use a swab to collect samples. If you’re unsure about what testing you need, talk to a staff member and they’ll help you out! Remember your privacy rights. Campus health centers value student privacy, but it’s important to know that if your health insurance is connected to your student information, the visit might appear on a statement sent to the primary holder (AKA, a parent). If this is something that concerns you, feel free to ask your campus health center about remaining anonymous or choosing low-cost options that don’t involve insurance. Don’t be afraid to discuss your results. Campus health centers will send you your results through either text, call, email, or an online portal. If you tested positive for anything, don’t panic. Your provider will be right there with you to help discuss treatment options and what to do next. Remember, a lot of STIs are treatable, and detecting them early is key. Navigating these things can be scary, but you don’t have to do it alone.

Getting tested can feel embarrassing or scary at times, but remember — you’re doing the best thing for yourself and others. It’s a responsible and normal part of being sexually active. So don’t hesitate to schedule that appointment, and encourage friends to do the same. You got this, bestie!