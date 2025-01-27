8 Trusted Sources To Look To For Health News

When it comes to staying informed about health, it is absolutely necessary to turn to sources that are not only reliable but also rooted in evidence and meaningful research. With the constant flow of new health threats, finding information and trustworthy health news can be overwhelming. Fortunately, several organizations and platforms provide up-to-date, accurate, and comprehensive insights into a wide range of health topics.
These resources are crucial in making informed decisions about an individual’s well-being, whether it’s managing a chronic condition, seeking guidance on disease prevention, or exploring the latest of all things health trends.
Here are some trusted sources to look into for health news, each known for their commitment to high standards of scientific accuracy and public health advocacy. From global organizations like the World Health Organization to more specialized agencies like the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, these entities provide resources that are essential in navigating the health landscape complexities. Whether you’re a healthcare professional or someone looking to stay informed on the latest public health developments, these sources provide reliable information that you can trust.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
The CDC is a leading public health organization in the United States, providing consistent and comprehensive information on disease prevention and outbreaks. The CDC conducts critical science and aims to protect the US from health and safety threats.
- World Health Organization (WHO)
WHO is an international organization that offers crucial information on global public health efforts whether that be the latest updates on pandemics to guidance on disease prevention. They provide evidence-based advice and are a trusted resource for all.
- National Institutes of Health (NIH)
The NIH is the United States government’s premier medical research agency. It provides grants and supports research on a variety of topics ranging from cancer to genetics to treatments. It is at the forefront of all scientific advances and is an invaluable resource in understanding science.
- Mayo Clinic
The Mayo Clinic is one of the top global healthcare organizations. It has a strong past in medical research and innovation and has established itself as the ultimate resource for individuals who wish to take control of their health. The articles on the page are written by experts and are based on the latest research.
- American Medical Association (AMA)
The AMA is one of the largest associations for physicians across the United States, providing them with information and support to confront public health crises, drive the future of medicine, and remove obstacles that interfere with patient support. The website includes timely updates on health policy changes and research breakthroughs.
- Medline Plus
Medline Plus is a free government service provided by the NIH. Covering over 1,00 health topics, MedLine Plus is a trusted source for all things medical content for anyone from patients to healthcare professionals. They offer information from over 500 organizations and make health information available and accessible anytime and anywhere.
- Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH)
The OASH is a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The organization coordinates major public health campaigns and works to improve national health through various efforts that focus on mental health, disease prevention, and health disparities.
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA)
The SAMHSA is also a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, offering resources to individuals and communities to address substance use and mental health issues. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for people implicated by these conditions.