7 Ways To Make The Most Of A Spring Break Staycation

Spring break is one of the most anticipated weeks in the school year. But while many students travel to exotic destinations and tag along with their friends to explore new sites, some folks may not be as lucky to go on that extravagant spring break trip. And if you’re staying home on spring break as a college student, you may be asking yourself, “Will my spring break be ruined?”

Answer: No. As someone who doesn’t often travel for spring break, I’ll be the first to tell you that it can be easy to fall into the endless trap of FOMO. Witnessing your friends living out their best lives in some of the most beautiful places, while you’re at home, can be both triggering and disheartening. Despite this, you don’t have to force yourself to live under a dark cloud of misery and boredom. In fact, spring break can actually serve as the perfect time for you to practice some self-care regimes or other at-home self-care activities that you can do.

During spring break, most people tend to spend excessive time outside, mainly at the beach. But if you’re having a staycation, there are many activities that you can implement into your daily routine. So, if you’re staying home for spring break, here are seven self-care activities for you to try.