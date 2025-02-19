7 Ways To Make The Most Of A Spring Break Staycation

Spring break is one of the most anticipated weeks in the school year. But while many students travel to exotic destinations and tag along with their friends to explore new sites, some folks may not be as lucky to go on that extravagant spring break trip. And if you’re staying home on spring break as a college student, you may be asking yourself, “Will my spring break be ruined?”
Answer: No. As someone who doesn’t often travel for spring break, I’ll be the first to tell you that it can be easy to fall into the endless trap of FOMO. Witnessing your friends living out their best lives in some of the most beautiful places, while you’re at home, can be both triggering and disheartening. Despite this, you don’t have to force yourself to live under a dark cloud of misery and boredom. In fact, spring break can actually serve as the perfect time for you to practice some self-care regimes or other at-home self-care activities that you can do.
During spring break, most people tend to spend excessive time outside, mainly at the beach. But if you’re having a staycation, there are many activities that you can implement into your daily routine. So, if you’re staying home for spring break, here are seven self-care activities for you to try.
- Do some spring cleaning.
-
Many people take part in spring cleaning as a way to declutter and keep the house maintained as the spring weather rolls in. If you never had the chance to do some spring cleaning while at home, take the opportunity to free up space, wash your personal belongings, and decorate the house with new decor. You can also donate some items that you no longer need.
- Have a spa day.
-
If you are a certified wellness guru, consider giving yourself a traditional spa day in the comfort of your own home. Indulge in treatments such as meditation, aromatherapy, and nail care. For the skincare girlies, this could be the perfect time to refresh your skincare routine and update it to adapt to the warm weather. Taking part in a spa day can help reduce stress and improve your sleep schedule, so you’ll be doing yourself a massive favor.
- Get to cooking.
-
Whenever I’m home for spring break, I like to try out new recipes that I find online. Doing this can enhance your culinary skills and discover new flavors, and it can also be a great way to share some of your best meals with friends and family. You can easily find delicious recipes at Spoon University. (Wink.)
- Go for a hike.
-
Who says you need to spend all of your time inside? Just because you’ll be staying home, doesn’t mean you have to stay cooped up in the house. Take some time out of your day to explore nature and go on a hike. Some of the best places to go hiking are trails, parks, and mountains.
- Get some movement in.
-
With the spring season arising, you may be more focused on working out as a way to either get that dream body you’ve been wanting or to stay on track when it comes to your health. Whatever the case may be, working out is also a great activity to adapt to during spring break. There are many tutorials of workouts that you can do at home, and if you feel up to it, you can always hit up your local gym.
- Set up camp.
-
This fun experience is an amazing way to connect with friends and family. If you’re wanting to spend more time outside, backyard camping is waiting for you. Make sure to have supplies such as sleeping bags, snacks, and batteries. Some activities that you can partake in are scavenger hunting, stargazing, and of course, singing campfire songs.
- Just chill.
-
The whole part of the self-care regime is to pay attention to your well-being and what your mental needs are. Giving your body rest can go a long way, especially before you have to return to school for upcoming projects and finals week. Allow yourself to unwind by listening to calming music, catching up on sleep, or journaling.