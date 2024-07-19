Feeling Overwhelmed By The Current State Of Politics? You’re Not Alone, & Here’s How You Can Cope

Content warning: This article discusses instances of gun violence. If you missed the headlines on July 13, there was an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. While Trump only sustained an ear injury, the gunfire injured two spectators, and killed one member of the audience. The incident itself was history-making, and politicians are now rallying to denounce political violence — but there’s a deeper issue that’s becoming increasingly clear, and Gen Z is watching it all unfold at a frightening speed: the impact the country’s volatile political atmosphere has on our mental health.

Many recent events have been marked with anger and violence fueled by political tensions, which seems to define our generation. And there’s seriously an overarching panic, confusion, sadness, and anger that Gen Z is feeling in regard to living through countless “historic events.” Like why is this getting all the attention when there are seriously more significant mental health issues that matter to us, especially as college students are navigating today’s political landscape? Sure, it’s a big deal that Trump is OK, but what about the fact that our mental health is suffering as a result of these nonstop crises?

And watching America’s political leaders — the ones who are supposed to be the “adults in the room” — fan the flames of these tensions is beyond frustrating. For young voters already feeling disillusioned with the state of politics, it feels like we’re witnessing disaster after disaster that we’ll be left to clean up. Rather than encouraging unity and empathy, those in power seem determined to exacerbate issues and bombard everyone with their personal political agendas, rather than considering the cumulative effect on our well-being. But if there’s one thing to know, it’s that college students are incredibly resilient and will be able to navigate through this chaos together with the right tools for protecting our mental health.

To better understand how Gen Z is reacting to news like the Trump rally shooting, and get some tips on managing mental health in times of unrest or crisis, I chatted with Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), Sophie Cress. Here’s what they had to say on how we can keep it together and make sense of everything that’s happening.

What impact does witnessing political violence and tension have on the mental health of young adults?

There’s definitely going to be a lot on the mind following what happened, but witnessing political violence and tension to any extent can seriously affect anyone’s mental well-being. “Exposure to such events might cause increased anxiety, stress, and feelings of powerlessness in Generation Z, who are often heavily connected to social media and news platforms,” Cress tells Her Campus. “A steady barrage of gruesome pictures and contentious speech can instill a widespread sense of fear and uncertainty.”

This uncertainty and fear associated with such events can be overwhelming, causing anxiety levels to soar and leaving individuals constantly concerned about their safety and that of their loved ones. Moreover, political violence can also lead to feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. When the systems that are supposed to protect and support individuals appear to be failing, it can be challenging to stay positive. “This generation is in a formative stage of life, building their identities and worldviews, making them especially susceptible to the psychological consequences of political turbulence,” says Cress.

How can Gen Z individuals effectively and healthily manage our mental health in the face of increasing political violence and social unrest?

Here’s a fresh perspective on navigating today’s media landscape: Consider curating your media diet for a healthier mindset. Social media can sometimes intensify stress and negativity. In fact, according to the 2024 Her Campus Mental Health survey of 580 Gen Zers, it was found that 45% of respondents said that social media has a negative impact on their mental health.

“To manage their mental health in the midst of political violence and societal upheaval, Generation Z should prioritize self-care and set healthy media use limits,” Cress says. Taking occasional breaks or unfollowing accounts that bring you down can make a big difference in your well-being.

“It is critical to remain informed, yet constant exposure to sad news can be overpowering,” says Cress. Look for a balance that keeps you informed without adding unnecessary anxiety. It’s OK to prioritize your mental health by limiting exposure to sensationalized media. Seeking supportive connections is key. “Setting aside defined hours for news consumption and taking regular vacations from social media can help reduce anxiety,” Cress says. “Physical activity, mindfulness, and a regular sleep pattern are all important self-care methods for promoting resilience.”

Lastly, understanding the root causes behind social issues can help contextualize events and reduce feelings of helplessness. “Encouraging honest conversations about feelings and experiences with trusted friends and family members can help to create a supportive environment in which people feel understood and less alone,” says Cress. Exploring topics like history, sociology, or political science can give you a broader perspective on current events. When discussing challenging topics, aim for conversations that are respectful and open-minded. Constructive dialogue fosters understanding and can bridge divides.

How can Gen Z stay engaged without feeling overwhelmed?

Staying balanced and thriving as a Gen Z college student is vital in today’s fast-paced world. “It is critical to perform digital detoxes and seek out varied sources of information in order to avoid echo chambers that might aggravate stress,” says Cress. “Engaging in hobbies and activities that bring joy and relaxation can help to balance out the intensity of political activity.”

Incorporate mindfulness techniques such as meditation or deep breathing exercises, into your routine, to reduce stress and stay present. This can help you pinpoint what truly matters to you and give those priorities the attention they deserve. “Focus on problems that are meaningful to [you], providing for a more targeted and manageable kind of activism,” Cress says. “This can involve contributing to local community projects, volunteering, or joining groups that share their ideals.”

To stay on track, minimize distractions like constant social media pings and other stressors going on in your life. Consider using apps that block distracting websites. And you know what they say, laughter is the best medicine. While the current political turmoil and the actions of our leaders are serious and have real consequences, trying to find the light in the situation is key when keeping that doomsday mindset at bay.

Remember, it’s all about finding a balance that keeps you informed, connected, and mentally healthy. While recent events have shaken us, it’s crucial not to lose sight of what keeps you grounded and fills you with a sense of purpose. As young adults navigating these turbulent times, our resilience and solidarity will be key in shaping a better future for all.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.