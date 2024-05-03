How An Expert Says To Take Care Of Your Mental Health During On-Campus Protests

Since mid-April, schools such as UT Austin, USC, and Columbia have garnered national news attention due to the unrest among students and faculty resulting from protests about the Israel-Hamas War. You may have already experienced some mental health changes because of this turmoil, or perhaps you are only starting to feel affected by the recent increase.

As the protests have continued, many more schools have gained attention. From Emerson, MIT, and Harvard in New England all the way to UC Berkley in California — plus Emory University, UChicago, and many more — many students and faculty are feeling on edge.

If you are one of these people feeling uncertain about the current unrest sweeping the country as college students continue a tradition of protest that has existed since the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s in ways that have become increasingly difficult to manage with the rise of social media, you are not alone.

Much of this unease, of course, comes from administrative response to various forms of protest, which has unfortunately resulted in calling police on students and faculty. Along with the rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia, it’s easy to say that there’s a lot going on.

Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images

I spoke to psychiatrist Dr. Kristen Thompson about the importance of prioritizing your mental health at this time. “Our mental health is analogous to the lens through which we see the world — anxiety and depression are like wearing dark sunglasses, and perpetuate the world feeling scary and dark,” Dr. Thompson tells Her Campus. “Even during challenging times, the thoughts we have, such as the negative thought ‘This is a horrible time in the world,’ drive us to feel sad and depressed.”

Living through a tumultuous time like this is nothing new to those of us who still remember the COVID-19 pandemic and racial unrest in 2020 clearly, but that doesn’t mean this is easy, especially when it’s happening while you’re away from home or worried about friends and classmates involved. So, here are five ways to protect your mental health while navigating the potential unrest on your college campus.

KEEP A ROUTINE

Trust me when I say that creating and maintaining a routine is great for your mental and physical health. While this can feel challenging, especially if your school has recently switched to online or hybrid classes, maintaining at least some of your regular routines can be incredibly beneficial in helping you stay balanced. Another element of this is maintaining a nutritious diet, drinking enough water, and getting sufficient sleep. Remember, mental and physical health are linked.

MAINTAIN CONNECTIONS

As you’re going through this time, be careful not to shut down or distance yourself from friends and family. Conversely, if you know someone on a campus with more unrest or who might be particularly affected by these events, consider reaching out. You don’t need to use the space to talk about the unrest if you don’t want to; sometimes just having that social distraction can put you at ease and reset your mind.

LIMIT MEDIA CONSUMPTION

According to Dr. Thompson, it’s best to consider your sources when debating professional news outlets versus social media. “Practicing containment — such as just getting a once-a-day newsletter to avoid endless doom scrolling — can help bring a greater sense of control over one’s time,” Thompson says. “Even a hiatus of not checking social media or any news sources for periods of time can be refreshing. Ultimately, our health is up to us — and sometimes that means protecting our health by creating boundaries between ourselves, others, social media, and even the news.”

While the confusion of this time might trigger you to stay glued to your phone or computer for updates, try your best to limit how much you expose yourself to stressful material. I would especially consider avoiding videos that may contain graphic content if you find yourself affected by them. If you still want to educate yourself, consider reading some books to become more informed about the context of this conflict to help aid conversations.

PRACTICE MINDFULNESS

As a wellness writer, I love a good journal prompt. I often find that taking the time to write out everything I’m feeling helps me to decompress and has the added benefit of getting all the muck out of the way before I have to try talking to someone about the mess in my head. If journaling isn’t for you, you could try other mindfulness practices, such as meditation or breathing exercises.

KNOW WHEN TO ASK FOR HELP

This might be the hardest and the most important thing on the list. Note the people in your life who are there to support you, whether family, an advisor, professor, religious leader, or other person in your life, and reach out to them if you’re still having trouble. Looking for a counselor or therapist is also never a bad idea, even if you don’t have a previous history of mental health issues. You should never struggle alone.

Whatever you do over the next few weeks, remember to give yourself grace and — if you have the energy to spare — reach out to loved ones to make sure they’re also receiving grace. It may be a scary and confusing time, but we’re going to need to work together to get through it.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.