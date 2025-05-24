Who Needs A Bed When You Have These Standing Sex Positions?

I’ll say it — having sex in a bed, while comfortable, can get boring. And while you might move to your couch, or even your car, when you hook up with a partner, there are other ways to spice things up without leaving the bedroom. Enter: standing sex positions.
Look, I get it: Having sex standing up sounds intimidating, but it’s easier than you might think. With the help of the right positions and some sturdy support like a wall, countertop, or even the foot of your bed, standing sex can go from one of those things that you’ve always felt scared to try to your new go-to. Plus, having a few tried-and-true standing sex positions can make things like shower sex — or those spontaneous quickies — all the more easy, so you can get your nut quick. (You’re welcome, by the way.) And for the pillow princesses out there? Worry not — some of these positions have your partner putting in most of the work, so you can enjoy all the pleasure.
So, if you’re looking to switch things up, don’t worry — I’ve got you. Here are four standing sex positions that’ll have you on your feet and weak in the knees for all of the right reasons.
- Carry-on
Got a partner who hits the gym? This one is for you. In this position, the giving partner lifts the receiving partner off the ground while standing. The partner being carried then wraps their legs around the other for added stability and closeness as they penetrate, making for a super hot (and intimate) position.
- Ballerina
Hope you stretched beforehand. In the ballerina position, the receiving partner lifts their leg onto the giving partner’s shoulder while they penetrate. This position is best suited for couples who have a similar height, or if the giving partner is shorter than the receiving.
- Standing spoons
This position is super intimate and super easy. With the receiving partner standing and leaning slightly forward, the penetrating partner enters from behind, gripping the receiving partner’s hips. For deeper penetration, the receiving partner can arch their back and hold onto the wall for extra stability.
- Mirror, Mirror
Mirror sex is super hot — and if you haven’t tried it, then this is your sign to. In this position, the receiving partner stands with their legs apart, bending over and arching their back as the giving partner penetrates from behind. This position can be done over a counter, or the receiving partner can hold onto a wall for support if you’re using a standalone mirror. It’s up to you!