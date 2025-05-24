Who Needs A Bed When You Have These Standing Sex Positions?

I’ll say it — having sex in a bed, while comfortable, can get boring. And while you might move to your couch, or even your car, when you hook up with a partner, there are other ways to spice things up without leaving the bedroom. Enter: standing sex positions.

Look, I get it: Having sex standing up sounds intimidating, but it’s easier than you might think. With the help of the right positions and some sturdy support like a wall, countertop, or even the foot of your bed, standing sex can go from one of those things that you’ve always felt scared to try to your new go-to. Plus, having a few tried-and-true standing sex positions can make things like shower sex — or those spontaneous quickies — all the more easy, so you can get your nut quick. (You’re welcome, by the way.) And for the pillow princesses out there? Worry not — some of these positions have your partner putting in most of the work, so you can enjoy all the pleasure.

So, if you’re looking to switch things up, don’t worry — I’ve got you. Here are four standing sex positions that’ll have you on your feet and weak in the knees for all of the right reasons.