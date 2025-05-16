Let’s talk about (solo) sex, baby! Contrary to what you may believe, masturbating doesn’t have to entail just lying on your bed with a bullet vibrator (though we all start somewhere). In fact, trying out different solo sex positions can help you get more in tune with your body, your pleasure centers, and your fantasies — which can also help you communicate during partnered sex.

As taboo as you might think it is, masturbation is totally normal — especially for women. According to a 2025 Her Campus survey of over 700 Gen Zers, 40% say they masturbate weekly or more often. While you might be under the belief that solo sex is just a quick way to get an orgasm (and it can be), masturbation is the perfect time to get more in tune with your sexuality. And yes, you can switch up the positions just like you can when you’re having sex with a partner. (There are no rules!)

The great thing about solo sex is that it’s solo — meaning, you have the freedom to try out the things you’ve always wanted to in the comfort and privacy of your own room. So, if you’re looking to spice things up during ~you-time~, here are four freaky solo sex positions you can try.