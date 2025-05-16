Let’s talk about (solo) sex, baby! Contrary to what you may believe, masturbating doesn’t have to entail just lying on your bed with a bullet vibrator (though we all start somewhere). In fact, trying out different solo sex positions can help you get more in tune with your body, your pleasure centers, and your fantasies — which can also help you communicate during partnered sex.
As taboo as you might think it is, masturbation is totally normal — especially for women. According to a 2025 Her Campus survey of over 700 Gen Zers, 40% say they masturbate weekly or more often. While you might be under the belief that solo sex is just a quick way to get an orgasm (and it can be), masturbation is the perfect time to get more in tune with your sexuality. And yes, you can switch up the positions just like you can when you’re having sex with a partner. (There are no rules!)
The great thing about solo sex is that it’s solo — meaning, you have the freedom to try out the things you’ve always wanted to in the comfort and privacy of your own room. So, if you’re looking to spice things up during ~you-time~, here are four freaky solo sex positions you can try.
- Lone wolf
Who needs a partner to get it from the back? To do this, first position yourself on all fours. Then, lower yourself onto your chest with your bum in the air. From there, you can either reach back and use a vibrator on your clitoris or engage in penetrative play with a dildo (if you’re new to anal play, this is also a great place to experiment). It’s all up to you!
- Criss-cross
This position is perfect if you’re looking for a hands-free option. Get comfortable on your bed and lie down on your back. From there, you can position your vibrator on your clitoris and cross your legs to keep it in place. This hands-free position allows you to touch yourself on your other erogenous zones — so get to explorin’!
- Solo cowgirl
If you’re looking for a solo sex position that’ll make you feel sexy and empowered, then look no further. The best part of this position? You don’t really need a special sex toy — though a mounted vibrator ($63) is a great investment. To do this, position yourself on your knees with your legs spread on a flat, sturdy surface — like your bed or the floor. Then, place your desired object under yourself, whether it’s a pillow, a dildo, your fingers, or your trusty vibrator, and grind!
- Bridge
Yogis, you’re gonna love this one. To do this position, start on your back with your feet planted and your legs spread. From there, you can place a pillow (or two) under your bum to lift your hips as you use a vibrator, or your fingers, to pleasure yourself. Hot.