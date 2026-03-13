6 Sleepmaxxing Tips That *Actually* Work

If your TikTok feed has become a constant stream of magnesium-infused “sleepy girl mocktails,” $400 smart rings, and people meticulously taping their mouths shut before bed, you’ve officially entered the era of “sleepmaxxing.” It’s the internet’s latest obsession, turning the simple act of closing your eyes into a high-stakes lifestyle choice. For years, we’ve been told to “grind” and “hustle” at the expense of our health; now, the pendulum has swung hard the other way. Today, a 100% sleep quality score is the ultimate status symbol, and “reclaiming your rest” is the new power move.

But is this just another case of over-optimizing our lives, or is there actual science behind the silk pillowcases and heavy blankets? While many of these viral trends are designed to look good in a curated “Get Ready With Me” video, the core idea — prioritizing recovery in a world of digital distractions — is a shift we can all get behind. The challenge is separating the expensive social media fluff from the habits that actually move the needle on how you feel when the alarm goes off.

To help you navigate the noise, Founder and CEO of Huā Wellness Linda Xu, has some expert insight on which sleepmaxxing habits are actually worth the hype. So, if the goal is to level up your nighttime routine and finally get the restorative rest you’ve been chasing, then look no further.

Reset your internal clock.

The core of true “sleepmaxxing” isn’t a fancy gadget or tool, it’s your circadian rhythm (your body’s 24-hour clock). Many people only focus on what they do right before bed, but Xu explains that your morning routine actually sets your clock for later that night. “Many people focus only on nighttime routines for sleep, but you actually set your internal clock when you wake up,” Xu notes. “So your morning routine does play a factor in timing your body for sleep later at night!” The solution is simple and free: “Consistent wake and bed times, morning light exposure, and dim, warm lighting at night all help regulate melatonin release and timing of deep sleep,” Xu says. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash

Commit to an “analog hour.”

This is the one piece of advice we all hate to hear, but it’s the absolute most effective tip Xu provides. It’s not just the blue light; it’s the stimulation. Xu explains that “not only does using your phone expose you to blue light… but scrolling can also make you see things that excite or distress you, leading to a stress response that puts you in an alert ‘fight or flight’ state.” So, Xu recommends a transition period of at least 30 to 60 minutes where you put the phone away. “Stay off the phone and instead do analog activities such as reading or journaling that relax you,” she says. If you need a low-effort, high-reward activity for this time, try intentional breathing: “Try a simple four-second inhale, six-second exhale pattern. Longer exhales stimulate the vagus nerve, which lowers heart rate and signals safety to the nervous system,” Xu notes.

Set a caffeine and exercise curfew.

If you’re tossing and turning at midnight, that midday iced latte might be to blame. “Caffeine has a lifetime lasting up to five to seven hours, so avoid caffeine in the afternoon if you don’t want it to keep you awake at night,” Xu advises. And, according to Xu, your evening workout might also be sabotaging your rest. “High-intensity workouts at night elevate your heart rate and stress response, which can make it hard for you to sleep,” she adds. While you don’t need to stop exercising, Xu suggests avoiding intense sessions too close to bedtime to give your nervous system time to calm down.

Filter out those “viral hacks.”

What about all those gadgets on your FYP? Some are worth it, but they’re most effective when built upon the basic habits mentioned above. Xu gives a “Keep It” to the viral “sleepy girl mocktail” trend (using magnesium powder like Huā Wellness’s ($32), mixed with a caffeine-free drink), as magnesium supports relaxation and nervous system calm — just watch out for added sugars. Xu also recommends a “Keep It” when it comes to weighted blankets, specifically for those who feel “tired but wired,” as the deep pressure can increase the body’s “rest-and-digest” response. However, she gives a more cautious “Keep It” to mouth taping, noting that while it can encourage nasal breathing (which can improve sleep quality), anyone with breathing issues such as sleep apnea should speak with a professional first, as it could backfire.

Declutter your space.

Your bedroom environment plays a huge role in your ability to relax. Beyond just keeping it cool and dark, Xu highlights overlooked optimizations. First, use “warm, low-level lighting” from lamps in the evening to reduce blue light exposure and protect your body’s melatonin release. Secondly, science supports using consistent background sound, like white noise from an air purifier, to “mask any sudden noises that would otherwise wake you up.” Photo by Gregory Pappas from Unsplash Finally, Xu points out that how cluttered your space is can also affect your sleep. “Lots of clutter can mean more cognitive stimulation,” Xu says. “Simplifying the space, even just clearing a surface, can reduce sensory input and make it easier for the brain to relax.”

Stop pressuring yourself to be “perfect.”