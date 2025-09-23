Too Hot To Wait? Try These Quickie Sex Positions At The Halloween Function

Picture this: It’s Halloween, you’re dressed up in your super hot costume, and you’ve been playing eye-tag with your crush (or partner, or even FWB) all night. The sexual tension is palpable — and while you could just leave the party and head back to your bedroom, where’s the thrill in that? And also, why wait? Enter: the quickie (and these Halloween quickie sex positions).

Short and simple, quickies are hot. There’s something innately freaky about taking your partner into a private space — like a car, or a friend’s bathroom (if they’re cool with that, OFC) — and releasing all of that sexual energy, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Not only that, but sneaking out of the function for a quick hookup isn’t just thrilling — it’s a great way to add some spice into your relationship.

But first, some quickie ground rules: First and foremost, find a private place with a lock on the door — you don’t want to have anyone walking in on you and killing the vibe. Second, if you’re partying it up at a friend’s place, be sure to ask them if it’s OK to have sex in their room, bathroom, laundry room, wherever. After all, shooting a quick text asking or notifying them about what’s happening is the respectful thing to do. And third, remember that consent isn’t just sexy, it’s the bare minimum. When you’re engaging in quickie sex, things can get heated and move fast, so be sure to check in and communicate with your partner about your (and their) needs and boundaries.

So, if you feel yourself getting all horned up at the Halloween function this year and your partner is down for some quick play, these positions are ones to remember. Here are four Halloween quickie sex positions to try.