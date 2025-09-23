Too Hot To Wait? Try These Quickie Sex Positions At The Halloween Function

Picture this: It’s Halloween, you’re dressed up in your super hot costume, and you’ve been playing eye-tag with your crush (or partner, or even FWB) all night. The sexual tension is palpable — and while you could just leave the party and head back to your bedroom, where’s the thrill in that? And also, why wait? Enter: the quickie (and these Halloween quickie sex positions).
Short and simple, quickies are hot. There’s something innately freaky about taking your partner into a private space — like a car, or a friend’s bathroom (if they’re cool with that, OFC) — and releasing all of that sexual energy, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Not only that, but sneaking out of the function for a quick hookup isn’t just thrilling — it’s a great way to add some spice into your relationship.
But first, some quickie ground rules: First and foremost, find a private place with a lock on the door — you don’t want to have anyone walking in on you and killing the vibe. Second, if you’re partying it up at a friend’s place, be sure to ask them if it’s OK to have sex in their room, bathroom, laundry room, wherever. After all, shooting a quick text asking or notifying them about what’s happening is the respectful thing to do. And third, remember that consent isn’t just sexy, it’s the bare minimum. When you’re engaging in quickie sex, things can get heated and move fast, so be sure to check in and communicate with your partner about your (and their) needs and boundaries.
So, if you feel yourself getting all horned up at the Halloween function this year and your partner is down for some quick play, these positions are ones to remember. Here are four Halloween quickie sex positions to try.
- Magic mirror
-
Hooking up in the bathroom? This position is a go-to. In this position, the receiving partner bends over at the waist and rests their hands on the bathroom counter for support. From there, the giving partner enters from behind, holding their partner by the hips and reaching around to stimulate the clitoris and other erogenous zones — all while both partners look in the mirror. Hot.
- Trick or(al) treat
-
Givers, this one is for you. With the receiving partner seated on an elevated surface — like the edge of the bed, counter, or dresser — the giving partner gets down on their knees and pleasures them orally. The giving partner can also pleasure themselves with their fingers simultaneously for a little extra fun.
- Floating ghost
-
Standing sex is always the best for a quickie, IMO. The giving partner stands with their back against the wall with their legs slightly bent — you don’t want to lock your knees here. Then, they lift the receiving partner up, hooking their partner’s legs over their own arms to hold them, and enter from underneath.
- Howling at the moon
-
It’s like doggy, but better. This position is perfect for a quickie in any location (the backseat of a car, the bathroom floor, etc.) and starts out in the standard doggy position: the receiving partner on all fours and the giving partner entering from the back. However, as they penetrate, the giving partner takes their partner’s arms, slightly pulling them back as they arch.