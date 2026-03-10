Here’s What Sex Position To Try, Based On Your Spring Break Travel Destination

Spring break is the perfect time to unwind — and to turn up the heat. ICYMI, a break from school, work, and the daily grind can serve as a perfect opportunity to spice up your sex life. Whether you’re headed to the mountains or the beach (or somewhere else entirely), there are many new sex positions you can try if you’re looking to take things up a notch. After all, it is a vacation!

Spring break offers plenty of opportunities to have some sexy fun. Whether it’s meeting someone in a whole new country, taking a little baecation with your partner, or finally having the courage to ask your campus crush to hook up, there’s plenty of time to try something new.

The best part about these sex positions? I’ve catered them to your specific spring break vibe — because, let’s be honest, some sex positions are arguably better (or sometimes worse) in the heat. So, it doesn’t matter if you’re out in the city or hitting the ski slopes — just don’t be afraid to spice up your sex life and explore something new this spring break. Without further ado, here are five sex positions you should try based on your spring break location this year.

Beach: The Seashell If you’re heading out to the beach to catch some waves (and some rays), like Florida or Hawai’i, try the seashell. In this position, the receiving partner will lie on their back and grab their feet, bring their knees and feet towards their head. The giving partner will kneel in front of them and vaginally penetrate them. This position is perfect for deep penetration and rubbing the pearl… IYKWIM. Mountains: The Bear Hug Let’s be real, is there anything better than getting cozy and intimate in a cabin? If you’re headed into the mountains (like Yosemite or Acadia), I have the positions for you. In this cuddly and cozy position, both partners will face each other and wrap their arms around each other. The receiving partner will wrap their legs around the other as the giving partner penetrates from below. This position is intimate, warm, and perfect for a cabin setting. Big City: The Standing Streetlight If you’re embarking on a city adventure to somewhere like Los Angeles or New York City, try the standing streetlight. The giving partner will pick up the receiving partner and hold them against the wall as the receiving partner wraps their legs around their partner’s waist and gets penetrated from below. Countryside: The Countryside Cowgirl If your flight is booked for a romantic countryside getaway to somewhere like Napa Valley, try the countryside cowgirl! To do this, the receiving partner can straddle their partner, facing them forwards or backwards, and ride away. Ski Slopes: The Snow Angel If you’re planning to hit the slopes for some adrenaline, try the snow angel. For this position, the receiving partner will lie on their back with their legs spread as the giving partner gets on top of them and penetrates them. Think of this as making a snow angel… with a bit of a devilish twist.

Take advantage of spring break to have an adventure with your partner… both inside and outside the bedroom!