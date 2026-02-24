Spring break is a fabulous time of year because it gives students a much-needed break to skip town and travel. The downside is that it’s also the worst time to travel — at least when it comes to popular spring break destinations. Miami beaches are packed to the brim, Aspen’s slopes are crowded, and don’t even get me started on a Disney trip. Coming from someone who’s done a lot of travel, these spots feel barely worth the effort, much less the expensive plane ticket. So if you want to play spring break smart, it’s all about finding dupes of your favorite SB destinations.

Don’t get me wrong, these dupes aren’t any less fun or beautiful; they’re just less packed. (Look, I’m not trying to step over 100 beach towels to dip my toes in the ocean, and neither should you!) And since these locations aren’t overflowing with rowdy students, many end up being less expensive, too. It’s a win-win.

So, as a girlie who has quite a few spring break trips under her belt, I’ve curated a list of less-packed, but equally spectacular alternatives to popular spring break destinations for you to visit. These underrated destinations are perfect for your girls’ trip, couples getaway, solo adventure, or whatever exciting exploit you embark on for your week away from classes.

If you like Myrtle Beach, try Amelia Island.

Amelia Island is a fantastic East Coast beach located on the tippy top of Florida. It’s got a similar appeal that the beaches and Southern culture of Myrtle Beach, without the crowds. It’s known for its unique ecosystem, where travelers can enjoy classic beaches with great waves and shark tooth hunting, or venture to the marshes for calmer watersports like canoeing.

If you like New Orleans, try Portland.

Similar to New Orleans, Portland thrives on a distinctly artsy, “anything goes” culture, where the city is full of creative spaces, quirky neighborhoods, and unique nightlife. Though the culture and landscape of the two cities are undeniably different, both appeal to travelers who enjoy an eccentric city environment.

If you like Savannah, try Charleston.

Charleston, like Savannah, is one of those places where major historical sites, popular bars, waterfront views, live theater, and fantastic shopping are all within walking distance from one another. The charming beachside town is a fantastic option if you want variety in your trip.

If you like Fort Lauderdale, try Key Largo.

Key Largo offers everything travelers love about Fort Lauderdale’s beaches, but with a quieter, more romantic vibe. If you want to spend spring break on island time — day drinking on the beach, enjoying early sunset dinners, and snorkeling in warm ocean water — Key Largo is the move.

If you like Aspen, try Park City.

Park City is a fabulous alternative for travelers who want to go skiing in a high-end area. It’s a quick drive from Salt Lake City and packed with all the winter sports your heart desires.

If you like Orlando, try Pigeon Forge.

I’ll be real, Pigeon Forge and Orlando have nothing in common outside of their theme park focus. (This section should actually be titled “If you like Disney or Universal, try Dollywood.”) As a native Floridian, I am a certified theme park snob, and I can tell you Dollywood is where it’s at. Compared to Florida’s parks, the roller coasters are bigger, the lines are shorter, the shows are flashier, the prices are cheaper — and the Appalachian culture is undeniably charming.

If you like Cancún, try Cabo San Lucas.

Cabo San Lucas is another Mexican city that’s perfect for partying. And yeah, it’s got beaches too, but this West Coast city has an unbeatable rocky landscape to go with them.

If you like Panama City Beach, try Pensacola.

Located west of PCB, Pensacola is a lesser known spring break locale provides the same calm Gulf Coast ocean experience: warm water, soft sand, and high UV. If you want to spend your days basking by the water, try Pensacola.

If you like Miami, try Delray Beach.

If you love the beaches and tropical vibes of Miami, but are OK with something a bit slower paced, consider Delray Beach, just an hour north. The weather is warm and the nightlife is a vibe!

If you like Austin, try Charlotte.

Like Austin, Charlotte is a bustling city plopped near beautiful nature. Want to white water raft in the morning, hit a theme park in the afternoon, and walk to a show at night? Charlotte is your destination.

If you like Las Vegas, try Atlantic City.

If you walk to hit the casino, watch a wild show, and party all night, Atlantic City has your back. Plus, this town is right on the Jersey Shore, so travelers can visit the beautiful pier or sandy beach for some fresh air.