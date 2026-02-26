Where You Should Travel This Spring Break, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It’s time to lock in your travel plans. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, Tarot, and the cosmos. This time, we are letting you know where each zodiac sign should travel this spring break.

Spring break planning is basically a personality test — and honestly, your zodiac sign might already be holding the answer key to where you should travel to this year. Some people want chaotic beach parties that turn into sunrise stories, while others are booking aesthetic cafés, last-minute flights, and at least one “life-changing” excursion they’ll talk about for the rest of the semester. Whether you’re the spreadsheet itinerary friend or the “we’ll figure it out” friend (stressful, but brave), astrology can spill a lot about your travel vibe.

Every sign has a spring break personality. Aries might be chasing adrenaline and saying yes to everything, while Taurus is securing the cutest hotel and planning meals like it’s a competitive sport. Geminis want options (and outfit changes) while Virgos are building color-coded itineraries, Libras are picking places purely for the aesthetic, and Pisces just want a dreamy escape that feels like a movie montage.

There’s the sign that treats the trip like a social event, the one who disappears for solo recharge time, and the one who somehow finds the best food everywhere without trying. Some signs are here for nightlife. Others want nature, photo ops, or a soft reset before finals season hits. So, before you panic-book something random, it might be worth it to check your sign. And according to Paige Creamer, astrologer, energy worker, and yoga professional, your perfect spring break vibe might already be written in the stars.

Aries (MARCH 20 – APRIL 19): Costa Rica

Costa Rica is basically an Aries spirit animal in travel form. “With Aries, we definitely want somewhere that’s hot and somewhere that there’s a lot of physical activities that you can do,” Creamer tells Her Campus. “Aries are really adventurous, but athletic. It’s more about getting out there and playing anywhere that you can be active AF.”

​​You’re not booking this trip to “relax.” You’re zip-lining through the jungle, paddle boarding at sunrise, signing up for surfing lessons even if you’ve never touched a board before, and saying yes to every adrenaline rush on the itinerary. Sleep? Optional. Adventure? Mandatory.

Taurus (APRIL 20 – MAY 20): Napa Valley, CA

For Taurus, it’s all about slowing down and actually enjoying the moment, not rushing to the next class, the next deadline, or the next group project meeting. And spring break might be the place to finally do that. “[Taurus] can get their massage, they can have a facial, have someone touch their body, rub their feet, get their favorite snacks, the best wines,” says Creamer. “They deserve something super luxurious, so a spa-retreat vibe may be good and relaxing for them. Since they’re an earth sign, being around all the vineyards and all of that luxury and sensory pleasure would make [a Taurus] super happy.”

And that pleasure is essential. A vineyard getaway or spa retreat hits every Taurus love language: indulgent food, beautiful scenery, cozy textures, and zero chaos. Think soft robes, aesthetic brunch spreads, golden hour selfies, and the kind of calm that makes you forget you ever checked Canvas.

Gemini (MAY 21 – JUNE 20): New York City, NY

In the city that never sleeps, Gemini will have an absolute heyday bouncing around the different areas. “NYC is super fast-paced, so interesting, and keeps your brain busy,” Creamer notes. “Geminis need a lot of different energies, so any big, bustling city where there’s a lot of different scenes can be a great place for Geminis to go play.” You can start the day journaling in Central Park, hit a Pilates class in SoHo, grab an aesthetically pleasing lunch you absolutely researched beforehand, and still have time for a museum that was bookmarked weeks ago.

Cancer (JUNE 21 – JULY 22): Saugatuck, MI

While this place might not be too well-known, Saugatuck is still a big spring break contender for Cancers. Tucked along the shores of Lake Michigan, Saugatuck serves as a cozy, coastal core with soft sunsets, artsy downtown strolls, and enough waterfront views to fuel your seasonal soft launch. “I can picture Cancers at a bed and breakfast sort of place with a mom-figure who cooks for you in the morning,” says Creamer. “They need to go somewhere by the water, yet so homey. It’s really anywhere that has a family vibe.”

Leo (JULY 23 – AUG. 22): Hollywood, CA

Between golden hour hikes, rooftop parties, and pretending every sidewalk is a runway, Hollywood feeds Leo’s need for attention in the best way. “They’re the star of the show, and they want to be the place where all the stars are,” Creamer says. “I can just see Leo having so much fun getting into a red carpet or anywhere where there’s a full photoshoot, and they get to stand out.” And TBH, there’s no better spring break backdrop for Leo than sun-drenched streets, iconic photo ops, and the very real possibility of turning a casual coffee run into a main-character montage.

Virgo (AUG. 23 – SEPT. 22): Boston, MA

If your ideal spring break includes a thoughtfully mapped-out museum lineup, a color-coded itinerary, and at least one Dunkin’ iced coffee in hand, Boston is calling. According to Creamer, “Virgos love devotion, to be of service, and make an impact. While they might want the [spring break] opportunity to do volunteering or outreach, Virgos also want to go somewhere really cool and rich in history. They’re so studious, so they want to go somewhere where they feel like they’ve learned something.”

You can romanticize your life strolling cobblestone streets, discovering historic landmarks, journaling in a centuries-old library, or touring campuses like Harvard University — all while soaking in the city’s revolutionary energy ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

Libra (SEPT. 23 – OCT. 22): Paris, France

Paris is basically your zodiac twin: charming, balanced, and low-key obsessed with beauty (both in people and pastries). “Libra is the sign of beauty and romance, so they want to go to a place to find that harmony or balance,” Creamer adds. “It would be fun going as an eclectic group of friends, but I can also see Libra pursuing a romantic getaway with their significant others vibe.”

Springtime in the City of Light hits peak Libra energy, with pastel skies, café vibes, and every corner begging for a perfectly curated IG post. It’s aesthetic and effortlessly social, all things Libras thrive on, and you might just find yourself flirting with life itself while sipping rosé in the sun.

Scorpio (OCT. 23 – NOV. 21): New Orleans, LA

Scorpios are drawn to the shadows where secrets whisper — just like the haunted streets of New Orleans. “Scorpios love things that are taboo and play in the things that are perverse,” says Creamer. “It’s all about mystery and doing things that we can’t know or don’t want to know about. It also needs to be someplace where they can go solo. They just want to be alone with a candle and a book of spells.” And that’s exactly why New Orleans is basically Scorpio-spring-break-coded.

Between midnight cemetery strolls, tarot readings in the French Quarter, and ghost tours that spiral into deliciously unhinged lore about hauntings and unsolved scandals, it’s the ideal playground for a sign that thrives on the dark and dramatic.

Sagittarius (NOV. 22 – DEC. 21): Malaysia

Sagittarius is ruled by expansion and big ideas, so why settle for the same crowded beach when you could be collecting passport stamps and soft-launching a whole new personality? “This is a fire sign that really likes novelty, so I can see a Sagittarian be like, ‘I’m not going anywhere anyone else is going,” Creamer explains. “They want to do bigger and better things than everyone else, so they will want to go somewhere far.”

While it might be across the world for some, Malaysia absolutely matches that fearless, FOMO-proof vibe. It’s the kind of trip where you’re cliff-diving by day, café-hopping by night, and casually learning about three different cultures before brunch. For a Sag, spring break isn’t about blacking out in the same zip code as everyone else. It’s about chasing horizons, stacking stories, and coming back with lore.

Capricorn (DEC. 22 – JAN. 19): Nassau, Bahamas

If you’re the friend who already has dinner reservations saved before the trip is booked, Nassau is calling your name. “For Capricorn, they want something that’s elegant or a little more sophisticated,” she says. “Anywhere that they don’t want to be in their beach clothes all day. They want to go to a nice dinner.” And that’s exactly why Nassau hits: it’s giving luxury without trying too hard. Capricorns can sip something overpriced at a marina and book the cute boutique hotel of their dreams all while getting their tan on.

Aquarius (JAN. 20 – FEB. 18): Sedona, AZ

When campus feels too small, Aquarius is already plotting a solo escape into the wild. “Aquarius, to me, is so otherworldly,” Creamer says. “It’s an air sign, so I can see them going somewhere dry or arid where they can do a lot of moving around and have space. They want to be detached and go sit on a rock.” And honestly? That rock is probably glowing at golden hour in Sedona.

Between the surreal red rock formations, vortex lore, and hikes that feel like you’ve stepped onto Mars, Aquarius wants expansive desert skies, indie crystal shops, spontaneous road trips, and room to unpack their latest hyperfixation.

Pisces (FEB. 19 – MARCH 19): Maui, HI

Any Hawaiian island is your vibe: dreamy, romantic, and totally escapist. Think endless ocean views, mornings where coffee tastes better because the sun’s hitting just right, and White Lotus-level, drama-free luxury. “I see Pisces in a nice place like the beach,” admits Creamer. “It’s probably my most straightforward answer, but they need to go to the ocean. I can see them at a retreat or a resort because Pisces is so good at knowing what other people and themselves need at the same time. This is somewhere where they can be served.”

You’re craving slow days, salty air, and lush nature, which are perfect for journaling by the shore or just disappearing into a hammock with your favorite playlist. Bonus points if your trip includes picnics on hidden beaches, sunrise paddleboarding, or stargazing under skies so clear they feel unreal.

Whether your constellation is calling you to chase sunsets, lounge in luxury, or get lost in a city that never sleeps, the universe already picked your vibe. So grab your travel buddy, follow your cosmic cue, and make this spring break feel like it was plotted long before your syllabus was.