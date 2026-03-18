These Never Have I Ever Questions Are Raunchy AF

I’m sick of playing Never Have I Ever where every other question looks like it was created on ChatGPT. “Never have I ever texted an ex.” Oh shut the hell up, Martha. I’m bored! You’re bored! And nobody has learned anything interesting about each other. So let’s get down to business and start asking the raunchy Never Have I Ever questions everyone actually wants to know.

The key to selecting a flawlessly freaky question is knowing what will open the door for conversation. If you are with your besties from high school, then “Never have I ever found a teacher hot” will crack the door open, but “Never have I ever had sex with a friend’s ex” is going to fling that door off its hinges. Especially if you suspect someone did… that’s bad, but who doesn’t love a bit of drama?

Whether you are bored on a road trip, spicing up a sleepover, or kicking off the soiree of the year, you can plant a few targeted juicy Never Have I Ever questions and sit back with a bowl of popcorn to watch the entertainment. To help all the instigators of the world out, here are 42 raunchy Never Have I Ever questions you can ask if you want to… spice things up a bit.

Never have I ever used someone else’s sex toy. Never have I had sex in a movie theater. Never have I ever sexted in public. Never have I ever hit on my boss. Never have I ever used dating apps to get a free meal. Never have I ever been to a nude beach. Never have I ever called someone the wrong name in bed. Never have I ever had sex when my parents were in the same house. Never have I ever had a sex dream about someone who wasn’t my partner. Never have I ever pretended to fall asleep after a hookup, so I didn’t have to Uber home. Never have I ever had a fling in another country. Never have I ever been into someone in this room. Never have I ever laughed so hard during sex that I had to stop. Never have I ever made an excuse to text an ex. Never have I ever lied about who I was seeing. Never have I ever applied for a reality dating show. Never have I ever been caught masturbating. Never have I ever paid for a lap dance. Never have I ever hated one of your romantic partners. Never have I ever caught feelings for a situationship. Never have I ever roleplayed. Never have I ever used a butt plug. Never have I ever made out with more than one person at a party. Never have I ever had a hometown hookup. Never have I ever agreed on a celebrity pass with my partner. Never have I ever taken the Rice Purity Test. Never have I ever walked in on a friend having sex. Never have I ever tried a flavored condom. Never have I ever had a lingerie photoshoot. Never have I ever done a scooter ride of shame. Never have I ever left my underwear at a hookup’s house. Never have I ever had sex with a coworker. Never have I ever attended a sex party. Never have I ever had anal sex. Never have I ever had sex in my friend’s bed. Never have I ever told someone they were bad in bed. Never have I ever been injured during sex. Never have I ever sent nudes to someone I’ve never met. Never have I ever traveled for a booty call. Never have I ever had a threesome. Never have I ever cried during sex. Never have I ever been in a love triangle.

With great questions comes great irresponsibility. Spill some secrets, and have some fun.