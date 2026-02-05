Missing Your Ex? Here Are 20 Texts To Slide Back In This V-Day

People like to think Valentine’s Day is all about new love, but that feels overly romantic to me. Sometimes V-Day is about lust, or longing, or that last lover you just can’t seem to shake — and that’s why it’s the ultimate day to slide back into your ex’s DMs.

TBH, this article should come with a warning label. So, beware: If your ex is toxic, evil, rude, taken, smelly, creepy, nasty, or a frat DJ, stop reading here. (I’ll also issue a warning if you are one of my friends — so, Rylee, don’t you do it!) Otherwise, what harm can it do to send a little something their way? It is the day to spread some love, right?

Now, sliding into your ex’s messages is an art: Usually, you have to toe the line of being interested but not too obvious. However, texting on Valentine’s Day is the ultimate “I miss you” message, so you might as well have some fun and own it. Sending something a little cheeky is the perfect way to get that bit of banter everyone craves on Cupid’s favorite holiday — and who knows, maybe you’ll get a little bit more than some flirting over text.

So, here’s the list your besties are praying that you do not look at: 20 texts to slide back into your favorite ex’s DMs this Valentine’s Day.

20 Texts To Slide Back Into Your Ex’s DMs:

Saw it was Valentine’s Day and thought of you, regrettably. Be honest, did you think about me today? This is your reminder of what you are missing out on (Send hot photo) Not saying we should hook up… but I’m also not not saying that. Not to brag, but I’ve upgraded. If this text ruins your Valentine’s Day, my bad. I should not be texting you, but here we are. V-Day is really testing my self-control rn. Be honest, if I showed up, would you say no? Remember last V-Day when we (add whatever you did)? Happy National Text You Ex Day! TBH, I’m feeling a little nostalgic today. I see you’ve downgraded — care to upgrade again? I’m trying to behave, but you are making it very hard. Hope your Valentine’s is as memorable as our situationship. No pressure, but are you missing me a normal amount or in a crazy, unhinged way? Valentine’s Day brings out my intrusive thoughts. WYD tonight? I have no plans tonight… unless… Wanna f*ck?

So, whether you are horny for your ex-lover, hating them, or just feeling unhinged, these texts are here to help you cause a little mayhem this Valentine’s Day.