Let’s Talk About Sex, Besties: Here Are 41 Dirty Questions To Ask Your Friends

I know exactly why you’re reading this: You are bored at a birthday party, or you’re hoping to spice up a wine night with the girls, and you feel the need to ask all of your friends dirty questions about their sex lives. (The oversharers get it.) As the designated friend who talks about sex way too much, I know that there is an art to asking freaky questions. It’s all about getting people out of their comfort zones without making them uncomfortable, which seems oxymoronic, but with the right timing is highly possible.

I am about to give you some golden material, but please remember, with great sex questions comes great responsibility. Ask yourself if this is the appropriate time and place. Don’t approach people at the bar asking, “Do it squirt?” Save that gem for conversation No. 2. These ideas are designed to make you laugh, create deeper connections, and help you learn all your besties’ dirty little secrets. And if you want to amp things up, put a random number generator on and have the whole group answer one at a time. Now that’s my kind of bonding.

So, friend groups who overshare, rise. Without further ado, here are 41 dirty questions to ask your friends about their sex life.

41 Dirty Questions to ask your friends:

Who was your worst sexual partner? When’s the last time you jorked it? What sex toy would you like to try? What’s a sexual act you absolutely would not try? What do you think are the best and worst songs to give head to? Do you masturbate acoustic or electric? What was your last sex dream about? If you were going to roleplay, what role would you play? Have you ever used a butt plug? Have you ever visited a sex store? Would you ever peg someone? Have you ever experimented with your sexual orientation? Who is your ideal sexual partner physically? Who is your ideal sexual partner mentally? Have you ever had angry sex? What is something you tried in the bedroom and didn’t like? Who is the last person you gave a lap dance to or received one from? What’s something you believed about sex that isn’t true? If you had one lesson to share with other people about sex, what would it be? What body part do you find the most attractive? Who was your best sexual partner? Have you ever cheated or been cheated on? What is your favorite position? Do you make a lot of noise in the bedroom? Which of your body parts do you find the most sexy? Would you ever try pole dancing? Do you like to be spanked? Would you ever call someone “daddy” or “mommy” in the bedroom? Have you ever been tied up? Do you have a favorite porn star? Have you ever been high during sex? When’s the last time you had sex with a partner? Have you ever taken someone’s virginity? Do you prefer giving or receiving? Do you prefer being on top or bottom? Have you ever attended a strip show? What is the last genre of porn you watched? Does height matter when you’re both horizontal? Do you like shower sex? Who do you want to have sex with next? What is the sexiest thing anyone’s ever done to or for you?

Whether you are bored, curious, or just feeling freaky, these questions should be all you need to stir the pot wherever you are.