Get Freaky With These 40 R-Rated Truth Or Dare Questions

Truth Or Dare may not be the first thing that pops into your head when you’re planning a date night, but playing a sexy version of your favorite game can help spice things up — especially when you are playing with the right person. A sexy game night can be just what you and your partner need. It allows you to open up and get closer in a fun and exciting way. But if you’re having some trouble coming up with some R-rated Truth Or Dare questions, don’t worry — I’ve got your back.

Spicy Truth Or Dare with a partner is a fun and playful way to learn about their fantasies and desires. Sure, asking spicy truths and daring sexy dares may make you feel a bit nervous (in a good way), but the purpose of the game is to keep things light and cheeky. And remember: If you feel uncomfortable answering or doing any of the dares, don’t be afraid to just say “no.” (Consent is sexy!) So grab your crush, take a deep breath, and get ready to delve deep into each other’s secrets.

So, here are 40 R-rated Truth Or Dare Questions to spice up any date night. Let the games begin.

R-Rated Truths for Truth or Dare:

What’s the best intimate experience you have had? What’s the worst intimate experience you’ve ever had? Have you ever gotten into trouble with the law? Have you ever cheated? What’s the worst thing you’ve ever said to anyone? Is there something you have been too nervous to ask in bed? What’s your biggest turn-on and off? What do you think is the sexiest song? Have you ever turned down a sexual opportunity and regretted it? What’s your red flag? Do you have a favorite sex toy? Have you ever had a crush on a friend’s family? Have you ever broken the law? Do you have any kinks? What do you love most about your body? What’s the craziest place you’ve had sex? What’s your favorite sex position? What’s the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to you during sex? Have you ever had a sex dream? What is the boldest thing you have done in public?

R-Rated Dares for Truth or Dare:

Perform a seductive dance. Draw me (like one of your French girls). Pretend we are strangers at a dare and give me your best pick-up line. Read the last dirty text you have sent aloud. Act out your sexiest fantasy without using any words. Show me a video of something you’d like us to try together. Kiss your favorite part of my body. Imitate what I sound like when I orgasm. Draw a picture with whipped cream on my body. Now lick it off. Take off my underwear with your mouth. Play the most romantic movie you can think of. Initiate a roleplay scenario and make me guess what your character is. Take me for seven minutes in heaven. Tell me what you loved about the last time we had sex. Send me a sext from the other room. Close your eyes and write something on my arm in lipstick.. You can’t say my name for the rest of the game: come up with a nickname for me. Kiss me passionately, like you’re in a romcom and it’s the climax. Set a three-minute timer. Go to the kitchen and make the sexist snack you can think of.

Whether you’re in a new relationship or long term these questions are a great way to add some spice and heat up date night. Have fun (wink!).