We Dare You To Text Your Crush These Spicy Truth Or Dare Questions

Ready to take your texting game to the next level? We all know that texting is thrilling nowadays, maybe even a little freaky. Whether you’re trying to impress your friends or keep the spark alive in a long-term relationship, mastering the art of texting can seriously make all the difference. But why not add a little extra spice and turn it into a real game of spicy Truth Or Dare? It’s the perfect way to keep those group chats and late-night convos exciting, fun, and a bit cheeky.

We get it, sending daring questions over text can make you feel a little nervous, but come on, where’s the fun in playing it safe? Besides, what happens in the group chat stays in the group chat (so, no peeking back at those messages, besties!). Whether you’re looking to bond more with your friends or add some flirty fun with that cute crush, this is your chance to make every text a memorable adventure.

Grab your phones, gather your squad, and get ready for a wild ride of spicy truth or dare. Who knows what secrets will be revealed or what crazy dares you’ll be brave enough to actually send that one text? But one thing’s for sure: your texting game will never be the same. So, are you ready to play? Here are 30 spicy Truth Or Dare questions to ask over text.

Spicy Truth Questions:

Whose phone number would you sell your soul to have right now?

Ever found yourself crushing on a friend’s partner?

What’s the most daring thing you’ve done in public?

Have you ever lied to dodge a date? What was your excuse?

What’s your quirkiest turn-on?

Ever sent a sext to the wrong person?

What’s the biggest secret you’ve kept from your parents?

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve done when no one was watching?

Ever faked sick to avoid someone? And did it work?

What’s the most scandalous photo you’ve ever taken?

F-M-K: Your ex, your bestie, or your crush.

What’s the cringiest romantic encounter you’ve had?

Have you ever been caught in the act? And by who?

What’s your wildest fantasy?

Who’s your dream celebrity hookup?

Spicy Dares over text:

Pucker up and send me your poutiest selfie.

Text your crush and admit that you like them.

Post your most embarrassing photo on social media for an hour.

Give the last person you talked to a call and moan.

Screenshot your search history and send it to me.

Text the last person you messaged and tell them you have a secret crush on them.

Change your social media status to “I’m in love” for an hour. Let’s see who notices.

Spill the tea and send a voice note detailing your most cringe-worthy romantic moment.

Hand over your profile picture to me for the next 24 hours.

Text your ex and say you miss them.

Share a spicy story from your past.

Time for a soft launch. Post something mysterious and make everyone curious.

Send a flirty message to someone you know.

Drop a peach and an eggplant emoji to someone with zero context.

Send me the most recent photo from your camera roll, no matter what it is. No cheating!

Wow, if I was getting some of these texts, I just know I would be down for the fun. Playing a flirty Truth Or Dare game can totally turn the heat up, even if you’re online. It’s the perfect blend of thrill, excitement, and bonding that brings everyone closer, and you’ll literally be counting down the seconds to the next message (wink).