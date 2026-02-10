Valentine’s Day sneaks up every year. Before you know it, it’s Feb. 13 and you’re spiraling in the Target candy aisle, wondering if a heart-shaped box of chocolates really says “I love you more than anything.” Flowers feel predictable. A card feels lazy. A stuffed bear? Be FR. If you’re already planning a romantic candlelight dinner for Valentine’s Day this year, maybe it’s time to think outside the (gift) box. Because let’s be honest — the hottest gifts don’t come with a receipt. This year, instead of stressing over what to give your boo, what if you could give your partner… something else this year? And these five Valentine’s Day oral sex positions are here to help.

Maybe it’s just me, but oral sex is so underrated. It’s so intimate, memorable, and everyone forgets that there is more than just one way to do it — which is exactly where I come in. As a self-proclaimed sexpert (credentials: years of experience), I’ve done the research and compiled a list of the most intimate oral sex positions that you and your partner have to try this Valentine’s Day. So, if you’re looking to spice up gift-giving this Valentine’s Day, look no further, bestie: Here are five Valentine’s Day oral sex positions to try. You’re welcome.

Cupid’s Arrow In this position, the receiving partner lies flat on the bed (or couch — we’re flexible, here!) with their legs open. The giving partner then kneels or stands between their legs and angles their body diagonally across the receiving partner’s hips, almost like a drawn arrow ready to shoot. Look out — Cupid’s bringing orgasms this year! Box Of Chocolates Everyone knows that the best part of Valentine’s Day is eating endless boxes of chocolates. Now, what if you and your partner could eat… something else this Valentine’s Day? And the best part of this position is that both partners are receiving, IYKWIM. With this position, both partners are lying on their sides, faces facing each other’s genitals — it’s as easy as that. After all, sharing is caring! Cupid’s Potion Picture this: intimate shower oral sex on Valentine’s Day — can you picture anything better? The position is simple; with the receiving partner standing, the giving partner kneels and can position their face towards their partner’s genitals. Simple, steamy, and way hotter than anything you could’ve ordered online. Tim Samuel / Pexels Love Seat TBH, is anything better than spending Valentine’s Day riding your partner’s face? With this position, the giving partner lies flat on their back while the receiving partner gets on their hands and knees and rides the giving partner’s face. It’s hot, it’s sexy, and it’s basically the best gift you can give (or receive). Love Is In The Air Now, would it really be a sex positions article if I didn’t add in an insane, borderline impossible, sex position requiring extreme core strength and subtle gymnastics skills? Enter — standing upside down oral sex. With the standing partner holding their partner upside down, mouth facing genitals, the non-standing partner can wrap their legs around them, positioning their genitals in the standing partner’s face — perfect for some dual action. Because sometimes, love really is in the air… and so are you.

Let’s be honest — flowers die, chocolates melt, but good oral sex? Legendary. Go crazy, mix it up, and make this Valentine’s Day one for the books — because you deserve it, bestie.