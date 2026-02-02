8 Sex Positions That Bring The Spice This V-Day

Forget the cliche raspberry-filled chocolates and store-bought roses… this Valentine’s Day, the best and most memorable gift you can give each other is a renewed sense of connection and adventure. Now is the time to pull out all those spontaneous ideas you daydream of — whether you’re in a brand-new or long-term relationship, intimacy thrives on creativity and playfulness. Getting to know each other better sexually or opening up about hidden fantasies can always be a fun time with your partner. And if you need some spicy inspiration, this list of Valentine’s Day sex positions is your invitation to break the usual routine and turn up the heat.

Think of these positions less as a strict play-by-play checklist and more as a playful menu for exploring each other and finding those hidden desires. From cozy and sweet to daring and deep, there’s something to match every vibe. After all, the best part of any Valentine’s celebration is the quality time spent laughing, trying new things, and rediscovering each other.

So, dim the lights, pick your favorite sexy outfit, cue up your late-night playlist, and get ready to transform your Feb.14 into a celebration of passion that’s uniquely yours. Here are eight Valentine’s Day sex positions to try.

Heart-to-heart If you love dirty talk, this position is definitely one where you can say everything on your mind. In this position, the giver sits cross-legged while the receiving partner climbs on top and straddles them as they penetrate from underneath. The receiver then wraps their arms around the giving partner’s back, as both nibble, kiss, and suck on each other’s most sensitive areas — even whispering naughty little love notes in each other’s ears. Pillow Talk Pretzel If you’re ready to have the best orgasm of your life, get ready to relax into this one. The receiver lies face down and puts a pillow underneath their stomach and pelvis area in order to raise their hips. The giving partner then gets on their hands and knees and enters from behind. While penetrating, the giver can whisper some dirty comments in the receiver’s ear. Hot. The Valentine’s Arch Receivers, get ready to give your partner the best Valentine’s Day view. The receiver stands with their legs spread slightly apart, and then bends forward and rests their hands on the edge of a chair, bed, countertop, bathroom sink, or any sturdy surface. Then, placing one hand on their back for stability, the giver enters them from behind. Oh, and givers, feel free to kiss your partners back or grab their waist and butt for added stimulation. The Best View In The House This one is all about angles and confidence. It’s intimate, a little daring, and perfect for partners who like being close enough to each other to really feel each other’s reactions and pleasure. The receiver lies down on their back and swings their legs on top of the giver’s shoulder as they penetrate them. But, a note: If this feels like too much for the receiver at first, try starting with just one leg up. Remember to ease into it, adjust as needed, and know that comfort is sexy. Wings of Desire Drama, but make it romantic. This position has an almost cinematic feel to it, like something straight out of a hot movie. The receiver starts lying with their hips on the edge of the bed. The penetrator stands or kneels at the edge of the bed, depending on their height. The receiver then hooks their legs over the giver’s shoulders. If that’s uncomfortable, they can also place it on their partner’s hip. This position is ideal for slowing things down and letting the sexual tension build. The Pas de Deux Equal parts passion and balance, this one feels spontaneous and fun, like you couldn’t wait another second to get your hands on each other. Standing and facing each other, the receiving partner hooks one leg around the penetrating partner’s waist as they enter. They can hold onto each other for balance, or, for a little extra stability, position themselves to lean onto a counter, table, or wall. (Pro-Tip: The higher the receiver lifts their leg, the deeper the penetration.) The Key To My Heart This one will really hit the right spot! The giver lies on their back while the receiver straddles them in a reverse cowgirl position before carefully leaning backwards until their back is on their partner’s chest. The giver can reach around and play with the receiver’s nipples or clitoris, or use a vibrator in this position for added fun. Cupid’s Little Helper Confidence. Bold. Unapologetic. This one is all about trusting your partner and letting go, with a focus on sensation and power dynamics. This position is definitely for partners who are comfortable communicating and leaning into vulnerability. With the giving partner on their knees, the receiving partner stands upright, draping one of their legs around the giver’s shoulders. Then, the giving partner orally pleases them from underneath. One of my favorite parts about this position is that, ideally, the receiving partner should have their hands above their head — which can be accomplished by using some BDSM restraints.

Happy V-Day, you little freaks.