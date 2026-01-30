Treat Yourself & Shop These *Major* V-Day Sex Toy Sales

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Love is in the air for a lot of people, whether you’re cuffed up or single as a pringle. No matter your relationship status, Valentine’s Day is a special day to give yourself or someone else all of the love that you can… and in more ways than one. So, if you’re in the mood to settle with an at-home date instead, make sure to end the night on a fiery note — and start by shopping these Valentine’s Day 2026 sex toy sales.

Without a doubt, sex is definitely an activity that needs a reservation on the V-Day bucket list. You could settle with the old sex positions that you’re used to, try something new to bring a little bit of spice into the bedroom, introduce a sex toy into your foreplay, or skip partnered sex altogether for a little bit of solo time.

Sex toys are a must-have for those who are all about their game when it comes to extra pleasure, and with extra pleasure comes more happy endings (yes, pun intended). If you’re a regular user or a newbie, there are many Valentine’s Day sex toy sales that are pocket-friendly and worth the price.

So, are you ready to add new excitement to the bedroom, or another toy to your collection? Let’s dive into the five Valentine’s Day sex toy sales to shop.

Lovehoney For Valentine’s Day, Lovehoney is offering a 70% off discount on products, from lingerie to vibrators. My pick? The TikTok-viral rose toy, OFC! lovehoney The Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator ($37) was designed with velvety-soft silicone that’s great with a water-based lubricant. Hey, everyone talks about it for a reason — so why not try it out? PinkCherry PinkCherry is currently offering 80% off on all clearance items, as well as 40% off everything else with the code “LOVE.” satisfyer If you’re spending V-Day night solo or with a partner, the Satisfyer Cutie Heart Air Pulse Stimulator ($29) is an excellent choice for those who want to hit all of the sweet spots. With this bad boy, you’ll experience the mouth-opening, toe-curling satisfaction of a lifetime. Trust. Dame Dame, a female-owned brand dedicated to promoting sexual wellness, is currently offering a 20% sitewide sale for Valentine’s Day. dame So, take this as your opportunity to invest in an aesthetic AF toy. The Com Wand Vibrator ($48) is ideal for beginners and those who want something easy to hold and maneuver. And, not to mention, it looks like art. Literally. We-Vibe We-Vibe is offering up to 60% sitewide on select products for Valentine’s Day. From singular toys to full-out sets, We-Vibe has it all — including the We-Vibe Romance Set ($99). we-vibe Normally priced at $322, the cheeky 69% off discount makes this inclusive set the perfect V-Day gift for a partner, or for yourself. Designed for both couples and singles, the set includes 12 sex accessories, including sex toy wipes and the brand’s We-Vibe Jive 2 vibrator. Bellesa Boutique Female-owned brand Bellesa is throwing in their two cents for Valentine’s by offering a 60% coupon for all products with the code 60VDAY. But what should you get? aria The FlutterTongue Vibrator ($64) is one of Bellesa Boutique’s coolest products: It acts as an oral sex stimulator, with seven modes of tongue-like motions designed to mimic the actions of a giving partner.

This year, V-Day is destined to be a holiday of coming close to your desires (emphasis on coming). Make the day memorable by investing in a delightful sex toy from one of these brands — trust me, you’ll be coming back for more.