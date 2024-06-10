This Is Your Sign To Open Up & Play Never Have I Ever With Your Partner

Whether you’ve been with your partner for 10 days, 10 months, or 10 years, you’ll realize that you’re constantly learning new things about them: Like when they tell you a random and disturbing story from their childhood and act like it’s a commonly known fact. If you’re someone who wants to know every little detail about your partner, it’s time to revisit Never Have I Ever.

As someone who has been with their boyfriend for almost seven years, I love being able to learn new little facts about him that he thought weren’t very interesting. But sometimes it can take years of knowing each other to bring out those little, niche facts. Some of us are too impatient for that though, hence the reintroduction to Never Have I Ever. And I don’t mean the annoying “What’s your favorite color?” questions that some people seem to love, I mean the funny, juicy, flirty, and occasionally spicy Never Have I Ever questions that will encourage your partner to tell you some of their most embarrassing stories. What could be more fun than that?

From inquisitive to hilarious, here are 45 Never Have I Ever questions for couples to try out with your partner.

Never have I ever lied on the first date. Never have I ever tried to slide into a celebrity’s DMs. Never have I ever changed an ex’s streaming passwords. Never have I ever snooped through a partner’s phone. Never have I ever given someone a fake phone number. Never have I ever ghosted someone. Never have I ever catfished someone. Never have I ever had a crush on my best friend’s sibling. Never have I ever auditioned for a reality TV show like Love is Blind. Never have I ever written fanfiction when I was in middle school. Never have I ever stalked an ex on Linkedin. Never have I ever forgotten an anniversary or Valentine’s Day. Never have I ever gossiped about a friend’s partner. Never have I ever given someone a fake name. Never have I ever fallen in love with a fictional character. Never have I ever stalked my celebrity crush on Raya. Never have I ever matched with my celebrity crush on Raya. Never have I ever gone on a blind date. Never have I ever stalked my ex’s new partner on social media. Never have I ever used a corny pickup line. Never have I ever drunk texted an ex. Never have I ever thrown up during a date.

Never have I ever broken up with someone over text. Never have I ever cut my own bangs after a bad breakup. Never have I ever convinced a friend to break up with their partner. Never have I ever cheated on anyone. Never have I ever been cheated on. Never have I ever snuck into a concert. Never have I ever gone back to an ex, multiple times. Never have I ever kissed a stranger in a bar. Never have I ever had a crush on an SO’s bestie Never have I ever pretended to agree with my partner to avoid an argument. Never have I ever had a crush on my boss or a coworker. Never have I ever been jealous of a partner’s ex. Never have I ever fallen asleep during my partner’s favorite movie. Never have I ever used a dating coach or a matchmaker. Never have I ever forgotten someone’s name on the first date. Never have I ever gone out with my friend’s ex. Never have I ever flirted my way out of a speeding ticket. Never have I ever been in a long-distance relationship. Never have I ever had a fling while on vacation or studying abroad. Never have I ever lied about my job on a first date. Never have I ever been in an open relationship. Never have I ever gone somewhere to hopefully bump into my ex. Never have I ever lied during this game.

Whether you suspect that your partner is hiding some totally embarrassing first date story, or you just want to know more about their dating life before you (because who doesn’t like a little bit of torture?), these 45 Never Have I Ever questions are destined to get some answers out of your partner.