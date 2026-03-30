The “Mrs. Magic” TikTok Trend Has The Internet Reflecting In A Big Way

It’s always around this time of year that I feel the most pressure to have my life in order. Finishing up the school year and entering into Spring is refreshing, sure — but it also means a loss of familiarity and structure (and an added sense of “what the f*ck am I going to do next”). So, of course, it was only natural that the “Mrs. Magic trend” t made it to my FYP — and I’m sure it’s made yours, too.

A trend that emphasizes the importance of shifting your focus to what you really want, the “Mrs. Magic” trend has users comparing their superficial goals (i.e., getting a job, making lots of money, finding a significant other) to their deepest desires (i.e., travelling the world, spreading kindness, staying healthy). Users will typically use the song “Mrs. Magic” by Strawberry Guy, and either hint at a traumatic experience or reality check that led them to rethink their priorities.

This trend encourages Gen Z to not focus on what they should want, but what they really want. It’s a cliché, sure — but it’s something I think we can all learn from, especially as we enter into the Spring cleaning era.

As I mentioned, this trend uses the piano version of “Mrs. Magic” by Strawberry Guy to illustrate a three-slide video. The first slide is a list of the user’s superficial goals, highlighting what they should want. The second slide is a photo that either explicitly says those goals aren’t what they really want or hints at a traumatic experience that helped them shift focus (such as an illness, death of a loved one, etc.). The final slide is a list of their new goals based on what they’ve learned from their experiences (either growing up or from that traumatic experience).

There are a few different ways you can interpret this trend, but the main idea is that you slow down and assess what it is that would really make you fulfilled — not what would make others happy for you. Some users use it as their own form of manifestation for their goals, while others use it to advocate for mental health and making the most out of the life they were given.

Either way, anyone can take away something positive from these videos — the idea of reshaping your priorities to healthily align with who you are, and who you’re becoming.

This time of year can be especially daunting for Gen Z. Whether you’re graduating, about to start a summer internship, or just have no idea what you want your future to be like, it’s easy to be influenced by what others are doing around you. And the truth is, when I think about my goals, they often gravitate towards what others have that I don’t — a car, a high-paying job, a healthy lifestyle, etc.

But it’s important to remember that everyone’s lives are going to look different. You don’t need to constantly compare yourself to others just because you aren’t exactly where you want to be right now. That’s what makes you so unique — having goals that are tailored to who you are and what you want.

Now, I’m not one to say you shouldn’t shoot big — in fact, I think you should. Just remember to enjoy what you have now, and be grateful for the curveballs that have led you to the path you’re currently on.