The 2026 Spring Equinox Is Probably Why You’re Feeling So Out Of Whack

Are things feeling out of whack? The stars might be to blame. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep into all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing what the 2026 Spring Equinox has in store for each zodiac sign.

There’s honestly nothing more refreshing than the idea of spring — blooming flowers, longer days, vibrant colours. It doesn’t only comfort me during harsh winter days waiting at a cold, damp bus stop — it also reminds me that a new astrological year is coming, bringing with it new beginnings, balance, and energy. Enter: the 2026 Spring Equinox, otherwise known as the best time to manifest intentional goals specific to your horoscope.

Much like the snow melting and flowers blooming, we are defrosting — getting ready for what will be the real new year. (Dec. 31 doesn’t count in astrology books — the new year starts when spring does.) The Spring Equinox is one of the four cardinal points of the year, splitting day and night into equal halves and setting the foundation for the next 12 months: “your direction, key goals, and inner strategy,” says Tetiana Tsvil, an astrologer and spiritual advisor at Nebula, a spiritual guidance space.

So, if you had some New Year’s resolutions you haven’t quite fully set in motion (don’t worry, you’re not the only one) — now’s the time! That said, each sign of the zodiac has specific advice to follow through this transitional astrological phase — but it all starts with understanding the equinox.

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What is the Spring Equinox?

March 20 marks this year’s spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. “The sun enters Aries on this day, marking the start of a new astrological year, since Aries is the first sign of the zodiac,” says Tsvil. While the summer solstice marks the longest day and the winter solstice marks the shortest, the spring and autumn equinoxes see a day and night that’s almost equal in length.

What does this mean in a spiritual sense? “The equinox symbolizes balance between day and night and light and shadow,” says Tsvil. “It’s a powerful time to honestly assess where you are and where you’re headed.” In the first three months after the Equinox, it’s important to reflect on what truly worked well for you in previous years — and what didn’t. Maybe that’s a health goal, a fitness goal, or something you were personally working on.

The day of the Spring Equinox is when you should put these intentions into play. “Set intentions for the new cycle, and keep your plans specific and clear,” Tsvil says. “If your focus is professional growth, decide which skills you want to strengthen. If your focus is on financial stability, write down a simple, step-by-step plan. If your focus is spiritual growth, choose a practice you can realistically maintain.”

But you should make sure this balance isn’t only applied to your physical or material goals – it should apply to your personal energy, too. “Balance action with recovery — walks, movement, quality sleep, and time away from information overload can help stabilize your nervous system,” Tsvil says. “First, get clear on your direction — then move into action.”

All that said, each sign of the zodiac can tailor their resolutions to align with the cosmos’ energetic reset.

Aries The first sign of the zodiac, Aries, should make sure to focus on themself during the Spring Equinox. “Review your image, your health, and how you present yourself,” Tsvil says. “Decide what image and role you want to project this year.” Maybe this means investing in some new clothes, giving your space a refresh, focusing on your overall health — whatever speaks to you. But make sure it all starts with a refresh of your mindset first! Taurus Taurus should analyze their finances and personal resources this Spring Equinox. “Make a realistic financial plan, review your expenses, and identify new sources of income,” Tsvil says. “At the same time, check in with your self-worth and your health.” You want to make sure you feel comfortable financially, as well as be able to separate it from your self-worth and health — however this looks for you. Gemini Geminis should get organized this Spring Equinox — specifically with their affairs, documents, and contacts. “Update your study plans or the sources you rely on for information,” Tsvil says. “Keep only what helps you grow.” Nothing like going through your contacts and getting rid of whoever doesn’t serve you anymore! Cancer Cancers should focus on their family and home this Spring Equinox. “Create a comfortable space and take care of any household issues you’ve been putting off,” Tsvil says. “Emotional stability will be the foundation for success in the outside world.” Maybe this means finally going through that messy closet you’ve been putting off, or reaching out to that family member you’ve been putting off for a little too long. Leo Leos should review their projects and personal initiatives this Spring Equinox. “Choose one direction you’re ready to develop consistently,” Tsvil says. “Focus will bring better results than spreading yourself too thin.” You want to make sure you’re not trying to do too much at once. So, focus on something you’re really excited about. Believe in it, put the work in, and watch it all come together! Virgo Virgos should do some reassessment of the Spring Equinox — specifically when it comes to their routine, workload, and health. “Make adjustments to your daily habits,” Tsvil says. “Small changes in self-discipline will have a long-term impact.” This could include the things you don’t always pay attention to — such as not prioritizing flossing, scrolling on TikTok too long in the mornings, spending too much time online shopping (me too, bestie), and so on. Libra Libras should analyze their partnerships this Spring Equinox. “Notice where things feel balanced — and where agreements need to be revisited,” Tsvil says. “Clarity in relationships will help you avoid tension later.” Make sure you’re not avoiding things that bother you — no matter how small they feel! Scorpio Scorpios should wrap up their old financial or emotional commitments. “Work through fears and control issues,” Tsvil says. “A clean slate can open the door to a new chapter.” There’s no need to hold on to things that are no longer serving you, and there’s no need to be afraid to let go of them, either. Starting fresh is what spring is for! Sagittarius Sagittarius should set clear goals for the new astrological year. “Review your plans for learning or travel,” Tsvil says. “Choose a direction that broadens your worldview.” Ever been to Greece? No? Well, start thinkin’ about it! Capricorn Capricorns should focus on their career, as well as their professional reputation, this Spring Equinox. “Analyze your professional goals and the steps you’ll need to reach them,” Tsvil says. “Refine your long-term growth plan.” Settling down on a career path can feel intimidating — but remember: it’s also really exciting! Aquarius Aquarius should reassess their environment and social circle. “Determine which communities and projects truly align with your values,” Tsvil says. “Develop the ideas with real potential.” Especially pay attention to when you don’t feel good in certain environments or around certain people, because your body could be trying to tell you something. Pisces Finally, Pisces should make time for solitude and reflection. “Pay attention to subconscious patterns and your emotional state,” Tsvil says. “Spiritual practices can help you find clarity before the new cycle begins.” In other words, make time to get to know yourself!

There’s nothing more exciting than a new astrological year because it means doing a spring clean of your whole life — not just your house. You can set goals and plan for things you either forgot about during your initial resolutions or that you think would work better now.

Besides, putting your resolutions into play during the spring is much more motivating (and satisfying) than in the winter anyway. Happy Spring Equinox!