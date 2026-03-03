ICYMI, Spring Cleaning Your Dorm Has Massive Mental Health Benefits

As the winter season is approaching its end, spring is anticipating its return with longer days and warm weather. During this time of the year, there is one familiar urge that can’t be ignored: spring cleaning. Not the quick “let me shove everything underneath my bed so visitors won’t see” kind of clean, but a real, refreshing type of clean that’ll make you want to open your windows and let the cool, spring breeze in. And aside from giving your space a much-needed refresh, spring cleaning your dorm can have some serious benefits for your mental health.

Spring cleaning your dorm isn’t just about stumbling upon last semester’s notebooks or doing massive loads of laundry — it’s a practice that can significantly improve your mental health. After all, your dorm room is your sanctuary, study room, and hang-out spot — maintaining cleanliness is one of the top essentials to incorporate into your daily routine.

According to Kati Morton, LMFT, spring cleaning is more than just a required chore. “Spring cleaning is the intentional act of deeply cleaning, decluttering, and refreshing our living space as we move out of winter,” Morton says. “Historically, it developed in colder climates where homes were closed up for months, and spring marked a literal and symbolic reopening.”

So, how can spring cleaning benefit you mentally? “Clutter increases cognitive load,” Morton says. “Our brains constantly scan our environment, and visual chaos can subtly elevate stress levels.” Overall, when we are surrounded by an organized space, it helps our nervous systems settle thanks to a reduced background stimulation.

This can also help students gain a sense of self-control, which could impact other areas of one’s academic career, such as student organizations or school assignments. “When life feels overwhelming, completing a visible, manageable task can increase feelings of competence and agency — both of which are protective factors for mental health,” Morton notes.

However, despite its mood-boosting benefits, it’s best not to fully go into spring cleaning thinking that you have to get it all in one go — so ditch the perfectionism. Morton suggests starting small (like making your bed) and then building over time with tasks that require more strength — like scrubbing out the mini fridge. She also encourages asking yourself questions while decluttering, such as “What should I throw away?” As Morton says, “That turns decluttering into an act of alignment.”

Here’s your spring cleaning checklist:

So, you’re ready to get a headstart on spring cleaning, but don’t know where to start? Here’s a handy checklist approved by Morton that’ll get you started in no time.

Reset everything. Spring cleaning doesn’t mean you have to overhaul your entire space — sometimes, you can just start with a general reset before getting into the nitty-gritty: Washing your bed set, fixing cracks in the walls, and putting new decor in your living space will be some of the major stepping stones to take for spring cleaning. Declutter your space. Take some time to cut the clutter: the knick-knacks on your desk, the things you no longer wear that hang in your closet, or the decorations that are just taking up space. Decluttering your space allows you to reduce the volume of items that either need to be discarded or replaced with something better. Engaging in this small activity will also keep you busy both mentally and physically. Take emotional inventory. Morton suggests releasing “objects kept out of guilt rather than joy or utility.” If certain items are tied to past relationships or a semester where you didn’t do too well, then it’s time to get rid of them, bestie. Go deep into your desk, closet, and backpack to get rid of the emotional (and physical!) clutter. Don’t forget about digital cleanup, too. This is a major and much-needed one. In the midst of cleaning up your dorm, you may want to fully embrace the practice of spring cleaning by eliminating any unwanted files or apps on your phone. This can be anything from numerous loads of spam emails to social media feeds. “Digital clutter impacts cognitive load just as much as physical clutter,” Morton says.

Spring cleaning may seem like a mundane task to do, but it’s actually one of the most accessible forms of self-care that you can partake in. All you need to do is show up to your space and take care of what needs to be done — and cleaned.

