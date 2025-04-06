Here’s How To Use Each Phase Of Your Cycle To Your Advantage

Many women, and people who menstruate, feel they have a general understanding of how their menstrual cycle affects them, like how the world feels a little more grey during PMS, or how you suddenly can’t stop replaying that Bad Bunny Calvin Klein ad during ovulation (guilty). But the truth is, so much more is happening behind the scenes that most people have little to no idea about.

The menstrual cycle influences pretty much everything going on inside your body, from mood and energy to sleep and overall well-being—your whole life, essentially. And for college students, where stress is a constant, keeping up with these shifts is especially important.

Unfortunately, many folks who menstruate in college don’t realize just how big a part their menstrual cycle plays in their life, and feel that stress and low levels of energy are just something they have to push through and deal with, leading to burnout. This lack of knowledge isn’t too surprising, considering much of the research on energy and mood levels is conducted solely on male subjects, which can be misleading due to biological differences.

I spoke with female hormonal health expert Elle Serafina, who is working to increase awareness of female hormonal health and teach women how to sync their daily lives with their menstrual cycle to improve energy and mood.

How does each menstrual cycle phase impact your body and mind?

She compares the biological differences in energy levels for men and women, highlighting the importance of recognizing them to gain a better understanding of one’s mood and energy levels. “While most days follow the same predictable energetic rhythms for men, as women, each day is different due to the constant fluctuations of our hormones,” Serafina says. “It’s only when we view them over the course of a month that we can see a predictable pattern with which to leverage our cycles of energy.”

Serafina encourages aligning with your menstrual cycle so you can thrive without pushing yourself to exhaustion. “These cycles govern much of our energy, mood, and productivity, and by tuning in to them, we can flow with our body’s natural pace rather than pushing against it,” she says. “So often we unknowingly work against our natural rhythms, and wonder why we feel stressed or burnt out at times.”

So, if you’ve been feeling low and can’t quite figure out why, you may notice that keeping up with your cycle and utilizing each phase’s distinct properties makes a huge difference. Here’s your complete guide to approaching school, work, relationships, and life in general during each phase of the four menstrual cycles — named by Serafina in accordance with its own distinct energy: Attune, Awaken, Thrive, and Surrender — so you can start feeling truly aligned with yourself and get that spark back.

Attune (Menstrual Phase) The menstrual phase lasts about 2-7 days and involves the uterus shedding its inner lining. “The menstrual phase is your body’s built-in reset button, a time to slow down, recharge, and tune into your authentic self,” Serafina says. “With energy levels at their lowest, you might feel more introverted, crave rest, and have the urge to avoid stimulating or noisy environments.” Self-care girlies, this is your time to shine. This phase is the perfect time to restore your energies and relax. “What we need most during this phase is to give ourselves a permission slip to take it easy,” Serafina says. “Whether that means swapping intense workouts for gentle stretching, taking time out to journal our thoughts, or sneaking in some extra naps.” Perhaps invest in a cozy blanket or cute heated pillow, or bring some warm tea in a thermos to your classes for some extra comfort during the day. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash A lot of people feel a pit of dread when their period comes, and although that’s so understandable, we really should cut this phase some slack. With all the stress that college and life in general bring, the menstrual phase serves as a physical reminder to take a relaxing and restorative break. “By honoring your body’s need for rest now, you’ll set yourself up for greater energy and balance in the weeks ahead,” Serafina says. So make sure to take that break — your body will thank you! Awaken (Follicular phase) During the follicular phase, you’re basically untouchable. Lasting approximately 7-10 days after the menstrual phase, this phase sees a rise in the confidence-boosting hormone estrogen as well as serotonin and dopamine, all working together to make you feel your best. Photo by bruce mars from Unsplash Now is the perfect time to start planning future academic and career goals, or perhaps start a creative project that you’ve been thinking about on the side. “The energetic support from this phase helps us pursue our wellness goals with more ease,” Serafina says. “The follicular phase is a time to take aligned action, as our brains become supercharged for creativity and motivation: As estrogen continues to rise, it boosts brain function in a way that helps us adapt to new changes in our routine and become more focused and decisive.” Whatever your new goals are, you’ve got ’em. Thrive (Ovulation phase) The ovulatory phase, or ovulation, can essentially be described as your body reaching its full bloom. You’re not only feeling good, but looking extra good, too. “Get ready for an instant glow-up — estrogen is like your skin’s best friend during the ovulatory phase. As levels rise, it boosts collagen production, giving your skin a natural glow,” Serafina says. “This increase in collagen helps improve skin elasticity and hydration, helping you look radiant and refreshed – perfect for taking on the day with confidence.” So, if you’ve been thinking about going on a Hinge date or asking your campus crush out, now is the time. Ovulation can also bring about some emotional changes, too. “During this time, your emotional sensitivity and empathy are heightened, deepening your connections with others,” Serafina says. “This phase supports you in stepping outside your comfort zone and taking on new challenges, from trying a new activity to putting yourself out there at networking events in order to meet new people.” Photo by Tim Samuel from Pexels You are primed to shine during this time–so get out there! Talk to professors, apply for interviews, and take advantage of the ambition and high energy levels flowing within. Surrender (Luteal phase) After riding that high from the ovulation phase, it’s time to slow down a bit as you enter the luteal phase. Lasting 12-16 days until we reach menstruation again, estrogen decreases, and you may feel a little low. “As estrogen decreases and calm-inducing hormone progesterone increases, there’s a natural urge to slow down, conserve energy, take a break from the social scene, and prioritize self-care,” Serafina says. “This could include nourishing foods, gentle exercise, skincare rituals, self-reflection, and plenty of rest.” Progesterone, a hormone produced during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle, acts as a natural sleep aid and helps reduce anxiety, encouraging relaxation and restful sleep. This makes the luteal phase an ideal time for unwinding and setting boundaries to protect your energy. As Serafina notes, “We are invited to turn inward, release what no longer serves us, and reconnect with our true needs.” Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels It’s a time to slow down, focus on completing tasks, and engage in nurturing self-care practices. Just as the moon’s light wanes and autumn leaves fall, this phase encourages us to rest and nourish ourselves, allowing our bodies to work quietly behind the scenes in preparation for the next cycle. If you’ve been thinking about getting into journaling, this phase is the perfect time to do so. Invest in a cute journal, try some prompts, and truly connect with yourself and your emotions.

By syncing your body’s natural rhythms with your daily life and activities, you can work towards your dreams without working against yourself. It’s time to work towards finding that ebb and flow in your life to truly maximize your energy, especially during your menstrual cycle. You got this.