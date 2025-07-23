Bring The Fire To The Bedroom With These Leo Season Sex Positions

We’re officially in Leo season, baby! Welcome to the sexiest (and most dramatic) time of the year. Leo season is all about being seen, worshipped, and celebrated, because we all know how Leos are: passionate, bold, and just the right amount of extra. Whether you’re a Leo, dating one, or maybe you just love their loud energy, now’s the time to unleash your inner lion — and what better place to do that than in the sheets with these Leo season sex positions?

The sun is blazing, the confidence is peaking, and the bedroom (or, let’s be real, wherever you decide to do it) is quite literally screaming (or should I say moaning?) your name. This is a season for big moves, loud moans, and sex that feels like a full-blown performance. And there’s no better way to do this than by trying out some new sex positions, because let’s face it: Leos don’t just have sex — they put on a show.

Are you looking to serve drama, confidence, and main-character energy in the bedroom? Leo season is your excuse (not that you even needed one in the first place) to be loud, wild, and absolutely unforgettable in the sheets. Looking for some new sex positions to try out this Leo season? Look no further, bestie — I’ve got your back. Here are eight Leo season sex positions, because in Leo season, everyone’s meant to be in the spotlight.

The Throne Time to unleash what Leo season is all about: royalty and power. With this position, the giving partner sits on a sturdy chair or couch while the receiving partner straddles them, putting on a full-blown performance. Bonus points if you have a mirror nearby — everybody knows that Leos love to watch themselves shine. The Lion’s Mane This position is all about keeping things untamed and full of energy. The receiving partner lies on their back with their head hanging off the edge of the bed, hair loose and wild. The giving partner is on the bed and can penetrate from above, and maybe even tug on the receiving partner’s hair a ‘lil bit too (if they’re into that, of course). It’s messy, it’s passionate, and it’s totally extra — just like Leo season is supposed to be. Leo Lap Dance We’ve all fantasized about giving a jaw-dropping, slow-motion lap dance. Well, Leo season says it’s time to stop imagining and start performing. With this position, the receiving partner does a slow and seductive lap dance (think full movie-star striptease energy) while the giving partner sits back and watches, hands to themselves until they’re invited to join the fun. Maybe it starts as foreplay, but like any good Leo season sex position, it can (and should) end with the giving partner staying seated while the receiving partner takes control — straddling them and riding things out like the star of the show. The Prowling Lion On all fours and ready to pounce, this position is meant for Leo season. With the receiving partner arched on their knees, the giving partner can stand or need, penetrating from behind. And hey, make sure the giving partner takes a sec to reach around and stimulate the clit with their hand or a toy for some extra pleasure — because Leos love keeping things extra. The Drama Queen Let’s be honest: Leo season is full of drama. We know it, we love it, and hey — if you’re looking for the most extra sex position you can think of, then get ready to put on the show of a lifetime. With this position, the giving partner stands firmly, holding the receiving partner as they straddle them. The receiving partner then leans back so their torso and head are in the air, creating an “L” shape with their body. The giving partner supports the receiving partner by holding their lower back and thighs, keeping them steady as they penetrate. Because nothing says Leo season like defying gravity while getting railed. [Photo via cottonbro studio on Pexels] Mirror Mirror Any position works here — cowgirl, doggy, missionary — as long as it’s in front of a mirror. It’s hot, it’s visual, and let’s face it: it’s pure Leo sex magic. And hey, maybe you can spice things up and watch yourself pleasure yourself in the mirror while your partner watches. Double the show, double the Leo energy. The Showstopper The vibe we’re going for with this position? Lots of drama, and basically a full-body performance. The receiving partner lies back on a table, dresser, or really any sturdy surface. The giving partner stands between their legs, lifting their hips for some deep, sexy penetration. Hair flips, moans, and eye contact are heavily encouraged. If it doesn’t feel like a scene from a movie, you’re not doing it right. The Catwalk Inspired by that iconic award show moment where Rachel McAdams struts straight into Ryan Gosling’s arms before they start making out like their lives depended on it — this position is all about building tension, then going all in. The receiving partner starts with a slow, confident walk towards the giving partner, full catwalk-style, eyes locked. (Bonus points for lingerie, heels, or literally just naked confidence.) As they reach their partner, they jump into their arms, legs wrapped around their waist. The giving partner catches them and supports their body as they penetrate. And from there? Let the tension break into a full-blown standing sex session.

Whether you’re serving a lap dance, strutting like it’s fashion week, or flipping your hair mid-thrust, Leo season sex is all about confidence and wildness, all in the best way. So be dramatic and loud, have fun, and maybe even break a bed in the process. You’ve earned it, bestie.