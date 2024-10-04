All Of The “Freaky” Positions Sabrina Carpenter Has Tried On The ‘Short N’ Sweet Tour’

Move over, “Nonsense” outros — the “Juno” sex positions are Sabrina Carpenter’s newest surprise on her Short N’ Sweet Tour. ICYMI, Carpenter has been showing off a new position on each night of her tour during her ovulation anthem — I mean — song “Juno,” and it has fans going feral.

“Juno” is a fan favorite for a few reasons: It’s catchy as hell, the lyrics are iconic (the girl literally sings, “I’m so f*cking horny”), and it just has this super fun, feminine vibe that empowers us to embrace our sexuality. And while some folks think that Carpenter’s song is inappropriate and vulgar, I couldn’t disagree more. Let the girl be horny! We all are!

Embracing the sexually empowered vibes of her music, Carpenter has done away with the “Nonsense” outros (they were getting boring, anyway — sorry!) and replaced them with the “Juno” positions. During the song, when Carpenter sings about wanting to try some “freaky positions,” the pop star demonstrates a new sex position during each show as she says “Have you ever tried this one?” And the crowd goes wild.

Not to piss on anyone’s Cheerios, but the positions aren’t that freaky… at least not yet. Still, it’s pretty cool to see such a huge star — and an ex-Disney kid — be so open with their sexuality. So, what positions has she debuted? Here’s a running tab of Carpenter’s “Juno” positions on the Short N’ Sweet Tour, and how to do them — in case you want to use ’em as inspo.

Reverse Cowgirl Carpenter dropped into a reverse cowgirl on the first two stops of her tour, Columbus and Toronto. This position is a total classic, and is pretty easy to get into: With the giving partner lying on the bed, the receiving partner straddles them, with their back facing their partner, and lowers to achieve penetration. From there, they can grind, bounce, or do whatever makes them feel best. Standing doggy At her Detroit show, Carpenter unlocked a new position: standing doggy. Standing with their legs wide, the receiving partner bends over and arches their back as the giving partner penetrates from the back. (Pro tip: It’s probably best to do this over a bed, couch, or any stable surface to hold onto for support.) Missionary Overrated, IMO. In New York City, Carpenter demonstrated the good ‘ol classic missionary position for fans. If you don’t know how it goes, the receiving partner lays comfortably on the bed with their feet planted and knees bent. Then, the giving partner climbs on top and penetrates. Pillow princesses, unite. Doggy There was some debate on this one: Fans were convinced that this position was the same as reverse cowgirl, but as your resident sex bestie, that’s not the case. In Brooklyn and Hartford, Carpenter asked the crowd if they’ve ever tried this position — which, I mean, a lot of us have. To do the standard doggy position, the receiving partner gets on all fours with their back arched as the giving partner penetrates from behind. You can also lower yourself onto your forearms if your back is flexible enough to feel even deeper penetration!

I’ll keep updating these positions as the tour continues. So, if you’re ever looking to try out a new and “freaky” position, you know where to find me!