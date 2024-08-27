4 Sex Tips We Can All Learn From ‘Short N’ Sweet’

OK, is anyone else obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter’s new album? ICYMI, the popstar released her album Short N’ Sweet on Aug. 23, and the world hasn’t stopped listening to it since. And while the album spills a bunch of tea, and even throws some shade at past lovers, Short N’ Sweet is also full of sex tips.

From “Bed Chem” to “Juno,” Carpenter’s album has multiple sex-positive anthems — and I’m not complaining. I’ve had Short N’ Sweet on repeat, and with every listen, I get more and more inspired to embrace my sexuality… and to also try some new stuff in the bedroom. While Miss Carpenter might be a pop icon, she could seriously have a future as a sex coach. (My DMs are open for business collaborations — jussayin’.)

If you’re looking to embrace the sexual energy of Short N’ Sweet, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve rounded up four sex tips inspired by Short N’ Sweet that might inspire you to get a little kinky and a whole lot more playful when you’re hooking up with a partner (or two). Does anyone know where I can get a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs? Asking for a friend.

Try a new, and maybe wild, position. In partnered sex, it’s easy to fall into a routine — especially with the positions you’re choosing. In the spirit of “Juno,” consider trying out some “freaky positions” with your partner during your next hookup. These could be as simple as getting on top, or you could get a little freaky with a more complex position like the Down Stroke: Have your partner hold you upside down as you face away from them, with your head on the bed and your legs over their shoulders. Then, they can penetrate from underneath. Introduce some light bondage. Bondage can be super intimidating for beginners, but it’s really fun if you ease into it. While you may not be ready to buy a sex swing or tie your partner up with some wild knots, bringing in things like light restraints, vibrators, and blindfolds can really spice things up. And yes, that includes the fuzzy pink handcuffs Carpenter references on “Juno.” Consider oral from another angle. Oral sex is rad — and getting it from another position can feel even better. So, embrace the lyrics of “Bed Chem” and ask your partner to pleasure you from the back, with you on all fours and your back arched. (Extra points if your partner teases you above your underwear before pulling ‘em down, and going to town.) Play with perfume. “Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya” is another great tip when it comes to the bedroom. Inspired by the TikTok viral perfume hack, before getting naughty, spray a bit of your favorite scent on your ankles, neck, and hipbones. This way, your partner can smell your signature scent as they pleasure you, no matter where.

Shout out to you, Sabrina, for giving all of us horned-up girlies the bedroom inspiration we’ve been waiting for.