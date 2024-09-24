Sabrina Carpenter’s first-ever arena tour is officially underway. On Sept. 23, Carpenter kicked off her Short N’ Sweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio, and we got the 411 on the setlist. Thanks to plenty of fans videos from the first concert posted on social media, we got to see what Carpenter was delivering during her first headlining arena tour concert and to say she doesn’t disappoint would be an understatement.

From the sets to her outfits, Carpenter brought it all during her very first show. She opened the Columbus, Ohio concert with a sitcom-style skit projected on the big screen as well as a cartoon introduction, establishing a cinematic presence for the show from the get-go.

The first song she performed during the show was “Taste,” a fan favorite. Carpenter came out in a pink glittery bodysuit, reminiscent of her most recent live performance looks.

After performing “Good Graces” and “Slim Pickins,” she then surprised fans with “Tornado Warnings,” which OG Sabrina-stans know all too well. Carpenter continued to play a mix of songs from her Short N’ Sweet and emails i can’t send albums, giving the audience a perfect mix of new and old faves.

Later, while sitting in a pink heart-shaped conversation pit, Carpenter played a game of spin the bottle but instead of kisses, she surprised fans by singing a cover of a song. For the first show, Carpenter sang a cover of “Mamma Mia” by ABBA.

She ended the concert with “Espresso,” the hit song of the summer. A video that had multiple witty takes then played as an outro. “Thanks for coming to my show. I love singing,” Carpenter could be heard saying. “I hope you sang your heart out. Just kidding, I know you did. I was there the whole time.”

Carpenter’s first arena tour definitely didn’t disappoint. But there was one aspect from the singer’s previous performances that was missing from Night 1 of her Short N’ Sweet Tour. Rather than singing a rhyming outro for her song “Nonsense,” Carpenter joked that her mic had cut out as she went off stage. It seems like Carpenter has retired the “Nonsense” outro besties, and TBH, I don’t know how to feel.

Here is the full setlist of Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour:

“Taste”

“Good Graces”

“Slim Pickins”

“Tornado Warnings”

“Lie to Girls”

“Decode”

“Bed Chem”

“Feather”

“Fast Times”

“Read Your Mind”

“Sharpest Tool”

“opposite”

“because I liked a boy”

“Coincidence”

“Surprise cover song”

“Nonsense”

“Dumb and Poetic”

Juno”

“Please Please Please”

“Don’t Smile”

“Espresso”

With a setlist that soundtracked the Summer of 2024, I’m excited to see what else Carpenter has up her sleeve as she continues her tour.