I Drank Olive Oil & Lemon Shots For A Week, & It Was… Interesting!

In Her Campus’s series The College Try, our writers test out viral wellness, dating, fashion, productivity, and pop culture trends firsthand. This month, Sophie Blake gives olive oil and lemon shots the ol’ college try.

Olive oil and lemon have been staples in my kitchen for as long as I can remember. In fact, I really don’t think there’s a day I go without using one of the two. Olive oil is one of the healthiest cooking oils, and lemon is packed with vitamin C, bringing a freshness that most other flavor enhancers can’t. So, when I stumbled upon an emerging wellness trend involving the two, I was intrigued. What could it offer that a simple salad vinaigrette can’t? Enter: olive oil and lemon shots.

Yes, you heard me right. Think: ginger shots. But instead of ginger, it’s equal parts olive oil and lemon. Supposedly, the two are supposed to act as a purifying antioxidant blend, supporting heart health, reducing inflammation, and nourishing your skin, says Terry Tateossian, Certified Nutritionist & CPT at THOR – The House of Rose. “It helps keep skin hydrated, prevents water loss, and keeps skin elasticity,” she adds.

Individually, olive oil and lemon have a plethora of health benefits. Olive oil is packed with healthy fats, while lemon is rich in Vitamin C, alongside potassium, Citric Acid, Vitamin B6, and folate. The two already work wonders on their own, so it’s no surprise that Gen Z started doubling up on the two.

“Olive oil in particular is undeniably a healthier option over seed oils,” says Tateossian. “It delivers beneficial fats, keeps digestion regular and makes food taste good.” Aside from tasting good, olive oil also helps the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K. “When you consume it with nutrient-dense foods like veggies, it enhances its skin-supportive effect,” she adds.

So, again, it’s no surprise that the two have found themselves in yet another circulating wellness trend. It’s much like the viral cortisol cocktail in that it takes individually healthy ingredients and mixes them together for added benefits.

@ebonycierrax The VIRALLLL olive oil & lemon skincare shot! Tbh after 5 days it looks like I just got fresh Botox! I didn’t do anything special in my skincare routine, just added these shots to my daily routine! 10/10! I also feel like it’s helped with bloating!! Have yall tried this?! #oliveoilandlemon #lemonandoliveoil #oliveoil ♬ original sound – The Keto Kween 👑

Here’s how it’s supposed to work: you take one tablespoon of olive oil and one tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice and shoot it back like you’re going shot for shot with a stranger at the bar. Everyone has different opinions on whether this shot should be taken first thing in the morning or last thing before bed, but Tateossian suggests taking it in the morning to keep with the consistency of other wellness rituals.

“I can say from experience that in some cases, taking an olive oil and lemon shot in the morning and on an empty stomach has helped me with digestion and moving things along,” Tateossian says. “However, the rest of the day of eating should also take the additional calories into consideration and make sure you are not overeating or under-eating.”

The thing is, many people use olive oil in everyday cooking already. Which, of course, is not a bad thing, but important to consider if you’re going to be taking an additional tablespoon of olive oil every day. And the same could go for lemon juice. “One tablespoon of olive oil is about 120 calories,” Tateossian says. “If you are taking this every morning for weight loss, you may be unknowingly adding the equivalent of a granola bar to your day – which could possibly work against your goal if not careful.”

That said, my curiosity got the best of me, and I decided to give these shots a try for a week to see if it would have any impact on my digestion and skin. Spoiler alert: it didn’t.

day 1

Photo by Sophie Blake

On Day 1, I opted to take the shot in the evening. I was out of fresh lemon (of course), so I decided to pick a few up at the grocery store on my way home from work.

In all honesty, it was extremely easy to put together. It probably took me 2 minutes (if you count squeezing the lemon). And it really didn’t taste as bad as I thought. I mean, yes, it tastes like oil, but the lemon saves the thick texture, honestly.

Nothing to complain about yet!

day 2

After stocking up on lemons, I started taking these shots in the morning so I could track any progress throughout the day (in a real shot glass too, duh). I’m used to starting my day with a hot cup of lemon water in the first place, so I swapped it for these so-called detox shots.

After Days 1 and 2, I really didn’t feel any different. Again, I like starting my day with lemon water for better digestion, so I have a pretty stable toilet schedule to begin with. (TMI?) But at this point, I hadn’t given up hope for my skin.

Day 3

Photo by Sophie Blake

On Day 3 is where I may have noticed an ever-so-slight difference in my skin. I took it bright and early in the morning, and then worked a very long and very sweaty shift.

It’s pretty common that I leave work with a new pimple or two because of how long and tiring the days are — but in the first three days of taking these olive oil and lemon shots, I had none. Absolutely nothing.

Now, of course, this could be completely unrelated and entirely due to my hormonal cycle, but like I said — I was hopeful!

Day 4

On Day 4, a new pimple arrived, and with it came disappointment. Honestly, I wasn’t super attached to these olive oil and lemon shots to begin with, but it was nice thinking it was making a difference (as naive as that sounds).

Bowel movements were still on schedule, though!

Day 5

At this point, I was honestly kind of over it. The flavor or texture was not something that got better over time for me — in fact, it got worse. Despite the misery, I sucked it up and took my final shot on schedule — in the morning.

In the end, I didn’t notice much of a difference in my skin or digestion. Any slight changes I noticed, such as the lack of new pimples and consistent digestion, could have easily been the result of another force, such as my menstrual or hormonal cycle. Maybe the key to really seeing if it makes a difference is sticking to it longer than a week anyways!

Photo by Sophie Blake

All that said, it’s important to consider how much you use olive oil and lemon juice daily in the first place. If you use them often, you likely don’t need an extra shot of them a day because you’ll likely be already benefiting from them — even if it’s in a different shape or form. If you don’t use them often, however, there’s no harm in adding them to your morning or nighttime ritual for extra vitamins and fats.

Like all wellness trends, it’s important not to get sucked up into the wormhole of what’s good and bad or right and wrong. The truth is that health looks and feels different to everyone. Not everyone f*cks with olive oil and lemon shots — and that’s OK. There are plenty of other ways you can reap its benefits (like simply cooking with the two, for example).

But if you do like olive oil and lemon shots, then just enjoy it for what it is, bestie. Of course, there’s no harm in giving them a try and seeing if it’s something that can fit into your lifestyle. If it does, great! And if it doesn’t, you’ll always have that lemon vinaigrette salad dressing!