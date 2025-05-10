TikTok Wants You To Eat Your Skin Care, & Here’s How

Let’s be real — we all love roaming the skincare aisle or browsing online for some cute new additions to our skin care routines. From moisturizers and serums to face masks and toners, the supply is endless — and so are the thousands of new TikToks every day telling you to “run, don’t walk” to get your hands on a new miracle product promising that perfect, glowy skin. But what if I told you you could eat your skincare, too? (No, not in the way you’re thinking. Don’t drink your rhode Glazing Milk.)

You might have seen the “eating your skincare” trend on TikTok. And if you haven’t, then it’s about time that I put you on. While your skin can definitely benefit from some of them, the truth is that external products can only do so much if you’re not treating your inside with the same amount of care. The skin is the largest organ in your body, and like any organ, it functions best when given lots of nutrients from the food you eat.

he good news? There are tons of healthy, delicious superfoods filled with properties that’ll have your skin shining in no time.

So if you’re trying to give your skin a glow-up, it’s time to start working from the inside out by shifting focus from what you apply to what you consume — a.k.a., eating your skincare. Here’s a guide to some of the best foods to eat for that glowing, radiant complexion. Your skin will thank you.

For the most part, skincare doesn’t have to be complicated. Of course, if you have any major skin concerns, be sure to talk to your dermatologist — green tea and berries can only go so far, but they’re still delicious!