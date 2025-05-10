TikTok Wants You To Eat Your Skin Care, & Here’s How

Let’s be real — we all love roaming the skincare aisle or browsing online for some cute new additions to our skin care routines. From moisturizers and serums to face masks and toners, the supply is endless — and so are the thousands of new TikToks every day telling you to “run, don’t walk” to get your hands on a new miracle product promising that perfect, glowy skin. But what if I told you you could eat your skincare, too? (No, not in the way you’re thinking. Don’t drink your rhode Glazing Milk.)
You might have seen the “eating your skincare” trend on TikTok. And if you haven’t, then it’s about time that I put you on. While your skin can definitely benefit from some of them, the truth is that external products can only do so much if you’re not treating your inside with the same amount of care. The skin is the largest organ in your body, and like any organ, it functions best when given lots of nutrients from the food you eat.
he good news? There are tons of healthy, delicious superfoods filled with properties that’ll have your skin shining in no time.
So if you’re trying to give your skin a glow-up, it’s time to start working from the inside out by shifting focus from what you apply to what you consume — a.k.a., eating your skincare. Here’s a guide to some of the best foods to eat for that glowing, radiant complexion. Your skin will thank you.
- Avocados
-
Extra guac lovers, this one’s for you. Thanks to their high levels of healthy fats and vitamin C, avocados are some of the best foods to eat for glowing skin.
A 2022 study showed that avocados increased elasticity and firmness in people’s skin, making this superfood a must-have for your skincare journey. Besides guac, you can incorporate avocados into your meals by spreading them on toast, having them in your sushi, tossing them into salads, and more — the options are endless!
- Dark Chocolate
-
As a chocolate lover myself, I couldn’t tell you how happy I was to hear about all the amazing skin benefits of dark chocolate.
As if you needed another reason to eat it, dark chocolate isn’t just delicious — it’s packed with flavonoids, which fight cell damage relating to aging due to their antioxidant properties. These antioxidants also improve blood flow to your skin and protect it from UV damage. To get the best of these benefits, opt for dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa.
- Fish
-
Fish like salmon and tuna are a must for healthy skin due to their high content of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin A. These healthy fats do wonders by reducing inflammation, improving skin elasticity, and promoting hydration.
If you’re not a huge fan of sushi (which is kind of wild, BTW), there are tons of delicious recipes online you can try to reap all the wonderful skin benefits of fatty fish.
- Berries
-
Besides being *the* best topping for yogurt parfaits and acai bowls, berries are amazing for your skin. Their high levels of vitamin C help produce collagen and reduce hyperpigmentation, all of which lead to a smoother, brighter complexion.
A 2023 study found that blueberries are especially good for protecting the skin barrier against harmful environmental stressors such as pollutants and ozone, which contribute to premature aging. So, make sure to include these small but powerful skincare boosters in your diet.
- Green Tea
-
Last but not least, green tea is basically your skin’s best friend. A study published in the National Library of Medicine showed that participants who drank green tea for 12 weeks showed major improvements in their skin: increased elasticity, less scaling and roughness, and a healthier volume of water in the skin.
Green tea is packed with polyphenols and carotenoids, which improve blood flow to the skin and protect against harmful UV radiation. So, whether you’re a tea or coffee drinker, try adding some cups of green tea into your routine — your skin will thank you later.
For the most part, skincare doesn’t have to be complicated. Of course, if you have any major skin concerns, be sure to talk to your dermatologist — green tea and berries can only go so far, but they’re still delicious!