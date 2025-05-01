Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
JCI Giveaway Hero?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
JCI Giveaway Hero?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
her campus design team / selfmade
Wellness

Enter To Win An Exclusive Selfmade x Her Campus Skin Care Bundle

Julianna Marie

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Her Campus has partnered with selfmade to celebrate the connection between self-care, skin care, and mental health — and to give you a chance to win one of five selfmade x Her Campus product bundles. (Terms and conditions apply.)

According to the Her Campus 2025 Mental Health Survey of over 500 Gen Zers, 88% of respondents report having anxiety, and 63% say they experience depression. However, our survey also found that having a skin care routine is one of the most positive impacts on Gen Zers’ mental health.

Inspired by our 2025 Mental Health Survey findings, the selfmade x Her Campus Handle With Care bundle includes selfmade’s Corrective Experience Comfort Cream ($30), Secure Attachment Comfort Serum ($36), Resilient Skin Exfoliating Glove ($18), and a Wellbeing Club Canvas Tote. This exclusive bundle seeks to support Gen Z’s mental health through three key pain points — overstimulation, self-criticism, and sensory burnout — by offering skin-to-nervous system rituals that soothe reactivity, interrupt shame, and rebuild trust with the body. Enter the giveaway below!

Win A selfmade x Her Campus product bundle!
julianna (she/her) is an associate editor at her campus where she oversees the wellness vertical and all things sex and relationships, wellness, mental health, astrology, and gen-z. during her undergraduate career at chapman university, julianna's work appeared in as if magazine and taylor magazine. additionally, her work as a screenwriter has been recognized and awarded at film festivals worldwide. when she's not writing burning hot takes and spilling way too much about her personal life online, you can find julianna anywhere books, beers, and bands are.