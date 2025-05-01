In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Her Campus has partnered with selfmade to celebrate the connection between self-care, skin care, and mental health — and to give you a chance to win one of five selfmade x Her Campus product bundles. (Terms and conditions apply.)

According to the Her Campus 2025 Mental Health Survey of over 500 Gen Zers, 88% of respondents report having anxiety, and 63% say they experience depression. However, our survey also found that having a skin care routine is one of the most positive impacts on Gen Zers’ mental health.

Inspired by our 2025 Mental Health Survey findings, the selfmade x Her Campus Handle With Care bundle includes selfmade’s Corrective Experience Comfort Cream ($30), Secure Attachment Comfort Serum ($36), Resilient Skin Exfoliating Glove ($18), and a Wellbeing Club Canvas Tote. This exclusive bundle seeks to support Gen Z’s mental health through three key pain points — overstimulation, self-criticism, and sensory burnout — by offering skin-to-nervous system rituals that soothe reactivity, interrupt shame, and rebuild trust with the body. Enter the giveaway below!