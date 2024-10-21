What An Expert Wants You To Know About Nicotine’s Impacts On Your Mental Health

At this point, we all know that smoking cigarettes have a negative impact on general health because of the high nicotine content. However, vaping nicotine has become increasingly popular amongst Gen Zers, and college students. So, how exactly does it affect people psychologically? Well, if it’s unhealthy for our bodies, it’s most likely going to be just as bad, or even worse, mentally and emotionally.

Nicotine is highly addictive, as about 80% to 90% of people who smoke are addicted to it according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Additionally, 70% of those who are addicted want to quit, but only about 7% of those who attempt to change their habits actually succeed, proving just how dangerous nicotine can be. Additionally, according to research by the University of Tampa (UT) and the IST University of Applied Sciences in Germany, about one-third of college students worldwide vape nicotine.

Nicotine addiction is a serious problem, especially with how vapes are commercialized towards younger people by incorporating fun flavors and anesthetized packaging; younger people are easily susceptible, and the effects of nicotine on the adolescent brain can be severe. From changes in how connections form in the brain to interferences with attention and learning, nicotine’s effects can impede a person’s psychological development.

“In the short term, nicotine stimulates the release of dopamine, giving a temporary feeling of pleasure or stress relief,” Dr. Daniel Boyer, a practicing Doctor of medicine and medical researcher shares. “However, over time, this can lead to a cycle of dependence where the brain craves nicotine for these effects. Long-term, nicotine use is associated with increased risk of anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline.”

Nicotine alters brain chemistry, as ingesting nicotine activates the receptors in one’s brain and releases dopamine, which is a chemical responsible for pleasure. As a person continues to consume large amounts of nicotine, it incidentally creates more of these receptors, which is a reason why trying to quit nicotine is so difficult. You’ll constantly crave these hits of dopamine, and when you can’t receive them, your mood and general well-being are bound to decline.

Not to mention, along with the stresses and anxieties of college life, nicotine can impact the mental health of college students, too: Her Campus’s 2024 Mental Health Survey found that 25% of our respondents cited drug and alcohol usage as a negative contributor to their mental health.

“Chronic use can worsen existing mental health conditions and contribute to the development of new ones, as nicotine affects neurotransmitters that regulate mood,” Dr. Boyer adds. “Additionally, nicotine dependence itself can cause increased irritability, restlessness, and difficulty concentrating when withdrawal symptoms set in.”

Casual use of nicotine can quickly spiral into an addiction, and it’s best to keep in mind what kinds of behaviors scream “red flags” before you fall too deep into this problem.

What are the warning signs of nicotine dependency?

To prevent yourself from becoming too reliant on nicotine, there are various ways of identifying whether or not you’re becoming addicted.

“Signs of nicotine dependence include needing nicotine to feel normal, experiencing cravings, and using nicotine even when it negatively affects daily life,” Dr. Boyer says. If you’re constantly thinking about when your next hit of nicotine is or trying to find risky ways of retrieving nicotine, then you’re surely on the verge of an addiction. When something like nicotine becomes the center of your life, then you’ll know that it’s time to implement some major changes in your lifestyle.

Additionally, another warning sign that you’re addicted is withdrawal symptoms; when you stop using nicotine, there’s usually an increase in irritability and difficulty concentrating, so make sure you look out for these as a way to gauge whether or not you’re becoming reliant. If you realize that you are experiencing these things, it’s best that you try to quit — the more nicotine you consume, the more your mental and general health decline.

“To reduce dependence,” Dr. Boyer notes, “individuals can try nicotine replacement therapies (gum, patches), behavioral therapy, or mindfulness techniques. Gradual reduction, along with support from healthcare professionals, is often the most effective approach.”

It’s important to seek social support and find ways to alter your lifestyle for the better. When it comes to breaking nicotine addiction, it can be psychologically, physically, and emotionally taxing, but with the right therapy and support, you can improve your mental and general health with time.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).