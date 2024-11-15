I Tried Hot Pilates & It’s 100% Worth The Hype

If your TikTok FYP is anything like mine, then I’m sure you’ve seen hot Pilates as the newest, hottest (literally) fitness trend. Pilates workouts have held a grasp over Gen Z for some time now — whether it be power Pilates, reformer Pilates, or even simple mat Pilates that you can do from the comfort of your own home. But, as hot Pilates makes its comeback, I wanted to see if it was worth the sweat — and it sure is.

Similar to hot yoga, hot Pilates takes place in an infrared heated studio. A low-impact, high-intensity workout, hot Pilates works your entire body, improving flexibility, balance, and core strength. After just my first class (that was at 6:00 a.m., mind you), I felt the most relaxed I had in a while, both physically and mentally. (And I promise you — I am not at all a morning person).

If you’re looking for a workout that tones your body, strengthens your muscles, and improves your endurance, while, at the same time, alleviates stress, anxiety, and tension — then I’ve got just the thing for you to try, bestie! Say “goodbye” to hot yoga and “hello” to hot Pilates… unless you prefer to blast your A/C on high while fighting for your life to hold your plank, in which case I don’t blame you.

What is hot Pilates?

The thing is that hot Pilates is not for the weak. If you’re wondering what’s so different about hot Pilates than other Pilates workouts, the truth is that it is simply just the rise in temperature. And, while that doesn’t sound like it makes so much of a difference, I promise you, it does. My first hot Pilates workout had me outside of the studio, halfway through the workout, gasping for air. (I also threw up in my mouth.)

Hot Pilates can take on many forms, but its most classic is done with a mat, some dumbbells, a resistance band, and any other equipment specific to the class. Oh! And don’t forget a ton of water and a sweat towel. (Also, write notes, you’ll need ’em.)

The heat allows for simple, low-impact movements to increase blood circulation, loosen muscles, and increase flexibility. Because it makes you sweat more than if you were to work out in a regular gym (and I mean buckets of sweat), it reflects a high-intensity workout that more quickly and efficiently helps you reach your fitness goals. What’s nice, too, is that there is usually a variety of different classes to choose from that are tailored to your own fitness goals: whether it be strength, endurance, weight loss, you name it.

here’s what to expect at your first hot Pilates class:

It’s important to note that it will be impossible to avoid the intimidation you get when you first walk into the class. The people there will likely be more experienced than you and will have attended classes before. In this case, you’ll want to accept that your first couple of classes might feel a bit embarrassing — and that’s OK. We all start somewhere.

I made it a point to go with a couple of my friends for my first class, one of them who knew the ropes of hot Pilates already. But, honestly, this was just me. You don’t have to go with someone you know for your first class, especially if you’re a more confident and brave person. The environment is usually pretty friendly in itself, and I’m sure that the instructor and your peers will make you feel welcomed off the mat.

Aside from that, it is most obvious that you can expect to sweat a lot. You might feel like you need to take water breaks or find lower-impact movements to follow along at first. The first time I went, I had to modify a good portion of the exercises so that I didn’t feel like I was going to pass out from exhaustion. And, on that note, don’t feel pressured to endure the exercises when everyone else around you is — everybody has different levels of endurance, and again, that’s okay. Nobody will judge you if you need to sit out for a second.

You should also expect to feel sore that first week. I mean, this is like what any workout will do to you. But your body will inevitably eventually get used to it—it just means you’re getting stronger!

So, is it worth the hype?

As I’ve already mentioned, hot Pilates is just as much a mental exercise as it is a physical exercise. I’ve spent many hours in my bedroom over the years doing mat Pilates as I followed along with YouTube videos. And, the one thing that I can guarantee is that you’ll learn that your body and mind can do a lot more than you think they can. While I may have felt compelled to stop while I was on my own in my bedroom, I never once felt compelled to when I was surrounded by driven, motivated, and inspirational people.

Aside from that, being a student has put me in a constant state of stress. After my first class, I almost immediately felt that weight lifted off my shoulder and remained on that post-Pilates high for the rest of the day. So, I can’t even imagine what going to hot Pilates on a consistent basis would feel like, but I want to.

And, as I’ve already briefly mentioned, hot Pilates can improve your balance, coordination, strength, flexibility, and endurance, all while increasing your blood circulation, metabolism, and the amount of calories you burn versus the amount you would burn in a colder-temperature room. It is an extremely effective workout that, for me, I can honestly say is my new favorite.