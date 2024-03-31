7 Ways To Overcome College Gym Anxiety, From A Fitness Instructor

From the roar of clanking metal, to the questionable smells, to the sporadic grunts and groans, the gym can feel like a literal human zoo: Attempting to find your place in such an environment feels like returning to the wild after spending your whole life being domesticated. Needless to say, it’s hard not to feel out of place. Getting comfortable at the gym might mean facing gym anxiety, and in a society that makes it difficult to celebrate what your body can do for you, that’s no easy task. And the only thing that’s worse than normal gym anxiety, is college gym anxiety.

At the Rec Center, you’re surrounded by peers who all seem to know what they’re doing. Mix that intimidation with the looming fear of running into your statistics partner or your orientation-week fling, and you’ve got a mixture for a workout disaster.

As a fitness instructor for my university, I taught dozens of classes with everyone from gym first-timers to student-athletes. But, most attendants shared one thing in common: self-consciousness. Many students introduced themselves before class only to warn me that they were beginners. Some went as far as to apologize in advance for their lack of athleticism. And during class, I couldn’t help but notice their wandering eyes and discouragement when they couldn’t do what another student could. That experience made me realize that we are all in the same boat.

Working out in front of people is vulnerable! Not everyone is able to slip on their headphones and get lost in their workout for an hour. But, there are a few things that can help you overcome college gym anxiety and make the space your own.

Make A killer playlist A treadmill walk to Phoebe Bridgers feels a lot different than a treadmill strut to Megan Thee Stallion. Create a playlist of songs that make you feel energized and powerful. Music is truly a game changer, and also your best bet at drowning out the gym bros to your left and right. Look cute feel cute Nothing is worse than spending your time at the gym readjusting your sports bra straps and pulling down the shorts that keep riding up. Put on an outfit that’s comfortable and makes you feel cute as hell! That might mean a sports bra and shorts or it might mean sweats and a baggy t-shirt. Regardless, you’re much more likely to stick around and actually enjoy your workout if you’re confident and comfortable in what you’re wearing. Pick A quiet time Ever tried to go to the gym at 6 p.m.? It’s like watching an ant colony crawl all over a spoon of peanut butter. Everyone is clawing for the same dumbbell and hungrily staring down the next available bike. Avoid the crowding by opting to go to the gym during quieter hours. Early in the morning, midday, or late in the evening are your best bet for entering a gym environment that you can explore with less stress. Practice at home Many of the students in my classes expressed concerns about “making a fool of themselves” when trying out a new workout. But, don’t worry. Deadlifts and Bulgarian split squats are not exactly “intuitive” movements. There’s no shame in looking into proper form. In fact, using proper form is necessary for preventing injury and engaging the correct muscle groups. There are thousands of free videos out there that can help you practice your workout at home so that you feel confident when you finally step foot into the gym. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels Bring a buddy Going to the gym alone is intimidating. Bringing a friend releases the tension by letting you laugh off the awkwardness and figure things out together. A good friend will encourage you and remind you that you’re a bad b*tch. Plus, partner workouts are so fun and a great way to spend quality time with a buddy. Try a group fitness class Going to a group fitness class might sound intimidating, but it’s a great way to kill three birds with one stone. You’ll be energized by the group dynamic while getting tips from the instructor, and trying out new workouts! You might find that hot yoga helps you relax after a long day or that it feels like being trapped in an air fryer. Either way, they’re entirely non-committal. Group classes are dynamic and go by quickly, and a good instructor will push you to be your best and honor your body. test out a new gym Gyms can be expensive and require ease of transportation, but if available to you, it might be worth a shot to test out different gyms. Many gyms offer free trials where you can use their facility and join group classes for a limited period of time. Perhaps the gym anxiety you were feeling was just because you were at a gym that didn’t fit your needs. Try giving another gym a shot, like a CrossFit gym or yoga studio, and you might find a space that meets you where you’re at.

Navigating the gym confidently is not something that comes naturally for most people. Each week in my fitness classes, I spoke with students who were worried about how they might look or perform. The feeling is isolating, but unfortunately, not uncommon. Remember that you’re not alone in your gym anxiety. So, take up space in the gym and give it your best shot! After all, it’s all about exploration and finding movement that feels good for you.