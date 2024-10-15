Treat Yourself To These 6 Halloween Solo Sex Positions

Don’t have a boo this Spooky Season? Me either, so this October, we’re focusing on ourselves, which also means pleasing ourselves. Honestly, who cares about a date night when you can spend your Halloween getting freaky with a bottle of sparkling cider and your fingers? (Or your favorite vibrator, OFC). Because instead of getting down and dirty with a partner, it’s time to focus all of the thrills on you with these Halloween solo sex positions.

ICYMI, there are more ways to masturbate than just lying on your back. Turns out, there are a ton of different masturbation positions, and other tips, to make your self-gratification sesh just that much better.

And, hey, did you know that masturbation is actually good for you? There are so many health benefits that come from pleasuring yourself, including reducing stress, improving sleep, increasing focus, and releasing oxytocin and dopamine, which boosts one’s mood. Honestly, you’re doing yourself a huge favor by masturbating, which is why you have to try out these ghoulishly good solo sex positions.

There’s nothing better than pleasing yourself and learning some new kinks, but this Halloween, it’s time to spice things up a bit. If you’re tired of the same old, look no further, because I’ve compiled a list of the best solo sex positions to try out this Halloween.

The Witch’s Broom This solo sex position feels freaky good, and it’s super easy as well. All you have to do is position yourself on your knees and pretend you’re on a witch’s broom — if you know what I mean. Place your desired object under yourself, whether it’s a pillow, a dildo, your fingers, or your trusty vibrator, and grind! Full moon ritual With this position, it’s time to light some candles, play some sensual music, and draw the blinds as you prepare to feel some spooktacular sensations! Positioned on your back with your legs crossed, you can easily increase arousal by slowly building up the moment, completely focusing on sensations, and drawing out your pleasure. Envision that you’re performing a slow, seductive spell on your clitoris. Mirror, mirror Honestly, what’s more attractive than seeing yourself climax? Position yourself in front of a mirror and masturbate in front of it, watching yourself feel all of the arousal and sensations. You can even pretend that the mirror is ‘”haunted,” with someone watching you from the other side (kinky!). Don’t be afraid to use some creativity and imagination with this solo sex position. The Cauldron Honestly, who doesn’t love a nice, warm, sensual bath? Run a warm bath, pour your preferred essential oils in, and maybe even pop a bath bomb in there for some extra fun. Then, lie in the bath and get to work. Whether you have a waterproof vibrator, want to use a suctioned dildo, want to pleasure yourself with your fingers, or even want to use your showerhead, this is your perfect opportunity to make a witch’s potion filled with amazing smells and feels. Don’t be afraid to use some warming lubricant and feel all of the sensations as you dip into your own personal witch’s cauldron of orgasms! A Lone (were)wolf Get down on all fours, because you’re going to be howling in pleasure with this position! Position yourself on your knees, with your back arched in this doggy-style position, and use your preferred toy to stimulate yourself. You can also penetrate yourself from behind for some extra fun. Allow yourself to feel wild and raw pleasure, just like a werewolf under a full moon. Ghost in the graveyard Lie down on your back, graveyard style, as if you’re rising from the grave. As you stimulate yourself, stay completely still, and allow yourself to fully feel all of the bone-chilling sensations. Eventually, slowly lift your hips up and “rise from the dead” as you come closer and closer to reaching climax.

This October is all about feeling hauntingly pleasurable climaxes, so take some time to discover your body with some solo sex positions this Halloween. Remember, there are no rules, so don’t be afraid to get freaky and get spookily sensual!