This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

One minute you’re blushing at just saying the word “masturbation,” and the next minute you’re swapping solo-sex tips with your besties and talking about which plusOne® device is your fave. We love to see it!



You know that masturbation can feel good freaking incredible but did you know it also has major wellness perks? Certified sexologist Taylor Nolan, Ph.D gave us the deets about how getting busy in the bedroom alone is healthy for you. She also shared her best masturbation advice for people who are just starting out on their journeys. Check it out!

FIRST OFF, WHY DO PEOPLE MASTURBATE?

Dr. Nolan shared that some of the most common reasons people masturbate are to relieve stress, improve their mood and sleep, explore themselves, and of course, for self-pleasure. For those who are exploring sex devices and/or masturbation for the first time, she recommends being intentional about the space you’ll be masturbating in.

“Set it up in a way that feels comfortable for you,” Dr. Nolan says. “Take your time and welcome yourself into a non-judgmental mindset. Perhaps identify some affirmations for yourself beforehand to help maintain focus and positive thinking. And, whether you’re using vibrators or your hands, use lube!”

HOW EXACTLY DO I MASTURBATE?

Whether you’re new to masturbation or try to have a solo sex sesh any time your roomie goes away for the weekend, it’s always a good idea to refresh your knowledge about how to masturbate.

Dr. Nolan says that people with vaginas can learn what they like and don’t like by “exploring themselves with different devices that provide a variety of sensations.” When you’re ready to introduce one into the mix, she recommends ones that can be used externally, like the quiet and small (but powerful!) plusOne Vibrating Bullet, the plusOne Private Pleasure Bullet which can be used along different parts of the body, including the pelvic area and inner thighs, or the Rose Arouser which can be used on the clitoris.

Another way to masturbate is to introduce mutual masturbation into the bedroom with your partner(s). Dr. Nolan says that when approaching the topic, you should “start an open conversation, in an appropriate context, and engage in curiosity,” while keeping a non-judgmental, patient, open mind.

“You may ask them what they think about sex tools, or share something like, ‘I read this article about how to incorporate sex devices into the bedroom, I found it interesting, would you be open to reading it?’ Acknowledge the positives of your current sexual relationship, and emphasize a desire for increasing shared pleasure,” Dr. Nolan says.

WHAT ARE ALL OF THE BENEFITS OF MASTURBATION? AND WHY IS IT HEALTHY?

You already know that masturbation feels great, but Dr. Nolan breaks down all of the other health perks.

PHYSICAL HEALTH PERKS: “It helps to improve sleep, provides physical stress relief, and promotes relaxation of muscles through orgasm,” Dr. Nolan said.

MENTAL HEALTH PERKS: “Masturbation is good for your mental health because it reduces your stress levels, which can increase focus and mental clarity,” Dr. Nolan said. “It also allows you to improve your knowledge of yourself while boosting your confidence and body image.”

EMOTIONAL HEALTH PERKS: “In addition to a good stress reliever, masturbation also provides a release of oxytocin and dopamine when you masturbate, which is good for helping regulate our nervous systems and giving us happy feelings.,” Dr. Nolan said. “They’re what helps us feel connected to others, and often are released during moments of affection and pleasure. Both oxytocin and dopamine are known as the “feel good” or “pleasure” hormones.”

AFTER 4 WEEKS OF VIBRATOR USAGE*: 98% felt relaxed • 97% had an orgasm • 96% improved their sexual wellbeing • 95% boosted their mood • 94% felt less stressed • 93% felt happier • 93% felt less irritated • 91% slept better • 91% felt more self-love plusOne® Consumer Behavior Research

*Consumer perception study. 120 participants after 4 weeks of vibrator usage.

WHICH SEX device SHOULD I GET?

When you’re a vibrator newbie, it might feel overwhelming trying to narrow down what sex device to get! But TBH, all of the plusOne® devices will get the job done.

“plusOne® intimate wellness devices are perfect for anyone who masturbates or is curious about masturbating because they offer a great variety of items, and they’re all designed with body-safe materials,” Dr. Nolan said. “Their products are also great because they come with education that helps reduce sexual stigma and shame, through their wellness collective.”

That being said, here’s a good place to start:

plusOne® Vibrating Bullet, $16 plusOne® Private Pleasure Bullet, $25

A great option for your first device! This rechargeable device has ten different vibration settings, is waterproof, and is super quiet so you can stay incognito and explore with it literally anywhere, including the bath or shower. It’s also made with body-safe materials so it’s ultra-hygienic and easy to clean. For someone who is still getting comfortable with using more than just their hand for masturbation, this quiet, discreet vibrator is the perfect option. With its cover, no one who comes by your dorm will ever suspect what it is (not that you need to hide it, ofc! No shame in your game!) It’s rechargeable, comes with ten vibe patterns, and is waterproof so it’s easy to clean.

No matter if you masturbate during the day or night, use your hand or a plusOne® sex device, or like to do it with your clothes off or on, you’ll be getting so many awesome wellness perks, from getting better sleep to lowering stress levels. Here’s to hitting the big O and all the health benefits that come with it!

PS – Want to be one of 15 lucky winners to score a *FREE* plusOne Bullet Vibrator? ENTER HERE for a chance to win. Good luck!