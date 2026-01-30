Going To The Gym Alone For The First Time? Here’s How To Figure Out Your Routine

Firsts are freaky, but they don’t have to be. In Her Campus’s series My First Time, we’re answering the burning questions you might be uncomfortable asking about IRL. In this article, we tackle what you need to know about going to the campus gym alone for the first time.

As a freshman, I mentally prepared for every major “first”: move-in day, orientation week, the first day of classes, even my first shower in a communal bathroom. What I didn’t prepare for was the campus gym: The first time I walked in, I stood by the entrance and pretended to scroll through my phone. I told myself I was “just checking the hours,” even though I’d already memorized them. Around me, machines clanged, treadmills hummed, and people moved like they knew exactly what they were doing. I, on the other hand, was hyper-aware of my outfit, my breathing, and the fact that I had absolutely no idea where to start.

Now, to be clear: this was my first time at a college gym — not my first time working out. But, there were so many people — overlapping conversations, an insane dumbbell-to-student ratio, and not to mention, half of the machines didn’t even work. I found myself eyeing every piece of equipment because I knew the second someone finished using it, I’d either have to start World War III — or, more realistically, speed-walk my way over before someone else beat me to it.

If the thought of hitting the gym alone makes your palms sweat, you’re not alone: Gym anxiety is something that many people, even seasoned gym rats, have experienced. “Gym anxiety derives from a multitude of factors,” Olamide Olajubutu, B.S., M.S., CF-SLP, fitness expert and founder of HU Fit, says. “Inexperience mixed with social media creates a huge cloud of uncertainty about what to do in the gym.”

For many college students, especially women, the campus gym doesn’t just feel intimidating — it feels like a test you didn’t study for: What do you do? How do you use the equipment? What’s the deal with all of these machines? But don’t worry, you’re not alone. If you’re gearing up to hit the campus gym alone for the first time, here’s what the experts want you to know.

Take your time.

What made the gym feel so intimidating for me wasn’t the equipment — it was the lack of preparation. College prepares us for most firsts, but no one really explains what to do the first time you walk into the campus gym, or how exposed it can feel to not know the rules in a room full of people who seem like they do.

So, it’s best to start slow. “Take your time and approach the gym the same way you would your college courses — step by step,” fitness expert Sharnece Yorker says. “You wouldn’t walk into a class without reading the syllabus, so don’t walk into the gym without understanding what you’re using and how to properly use it.”

Yorker recommends starting by reading the instructions on gym machines before jumping into a workout, rather than trying to do everything at once. “Reading the machine instructions is like reading the syllabus,” she explained. “It helps you know what the equipment is for, how to use it safely, and what muscles you’re actually working. That knowledge alone can make the space feel less intimidating.”

For students with very little gym experience, having a few low-pressure strategies in place can make the space feel a little less intimidating. According to Madeline Custer, a certified trainer and founder of Moves, easing into the gym is key. “If you’re exploring the gym for the first time, try to make it as least stressful as possible,” Custer says. “If you aren’t used to the gym setting, find a friend who’s been there before to give you the lay of the land, or ask a staff member to walk you through where equipment, locker rooms, or restrooms are.”

Custer also stresses the importance of removing pressure from the experience altogether. “Your first gym visit doesn’t need to ‘look’ productive,” she says. “Walking in, getting familiar with the space, and leaving early if you want to still counts. The goal is comfort, not intensity.”

Yorker echoes Custer, saying, “The goal isn’t perfection — it’s comfort. Once you feel comfortable being there, everything else gets easier.”

Keep things simple.

You’re not going to walk into the gym and instantly go ham on the squat rack. Instead, start with the basics. “I would start with dumbbell workouts,” Custer says. “They’re flexible, and you can find a more private area of the gym and knock out everything you need to do without moving around too much.”

She also adds that having a plan ahead of time can make a huge difference. You can typically find workout plans for free on TikTok, but you can also find plans on the internet, through personal trainers, using AI tools, or even dedicated workout apps. “Apps can guide you through a warm-up, strength work, and mobility, so you’re not wondering what to do next,” Custer says. “As you gain confidence, it becomes exciting to explore machines or barbells — but to start, dumbbells and a clear plan are more than enough.”

And if you’re looking for a full-body dumbbell workout to start, Custer has you covered:

@movesbymadeline Simplicity + Strength 💥 One set of dumbbells is all it takes for this killer full-body burn. – Half Kneeling Single Arm Press: 3 x 12 reps, per side – Side Lunge: 3 x 12 reps, per side – Bentover Fly to Front Fly: 3 x 12 reps – Sprawl to Push-up: 3 x 12 reps ♬ I’ll Do It (Sped Up Remix) – Heidi Montag

Custer also suggests finding small ways to stay focused and reduce self-consciousness. “This might sound funny, but wearing a hat can help you stay laser-focused and feel more anonymous,” she says. “It allows you to focus on what you’re there to do.”

Yorker also emphasizes that first visits to the gym shouldn’t be about doing the most.“You don’t need to try every machine or finish a full workout your first day,” she said. “Take everything one step at a time so you don’t overwhelm yourself.”

Stay showing up.

At the end of the day, the gym isn’t a place of judgment, even when it feels like one. It’s a place to learn, grow, and show up for yourself. The goal isn’t perfection — it’s progress. “Your confidence is going to grow, and that’s exciting,” Custer says. “College can be stressful, and to have an outlet to reduce stress and to do something for your mental health and physical health is amazing.”

Everyone’s first time is awkward. And honestly? That’s the hardest part. Keep going, stay consistent, and eventually, you’ll look back at your first time at the gym and think, I can’t believe I was so nervous in the first place.