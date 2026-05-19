We Asked 5 Gen Z Women To Get Real About Their Dating Profile Green Flags

If you’ve been on a dating app for longer than five minutes, then you already know the vibe: endless swiping with little success, mildly concerning bios, and at least one man holding a fish. It’s easy to joke about the chaos of modern dating, but Gen Z isn’t just mindlessly swiping — we’re being intentional about who we give our time and energy to. In a sea of red flags (looking at you, “Here for a good time, not a long time…”), it’s the green flags that make someone pause, do a double take, and maybe even swipe right.

For Gen Z, dating profiles have become more than just a few photos with a one-liner bio — they’re a curated snapshot of someone’s values, personality, and emotional intelligence. Whether it’s a guy proudly posting his dog, someone being upfront about their political beliefs, or prompts that show genuine humor instead of recycled jokes, the little details matter. A good profile doesn’t just say “I’m a green flag,” but it proves it.

I know I’m not the only one who is tired of sending screenshots of random dating app profiles to my friends — especially ones with Hinge prompts like their biggest accomplishment being “Talking to the fridge so my friend can talk to the snack.” So, if you’d rather spend your time texting someone promising instead of dissecting another questionable bio with your friends, here are five dating profile green flags that Gen Z says are worth swiping for.

They have photos of animals on their profile. For Temple University student Natalie, 20, her biggest green flag that she looks for in a match is if they love cats. “I have a few cats myself, and they’re my pride and joy,” Natalie says. “I just couldn’t date someone who doesn’t love my cats just as much as I do.” Now, whether you’re a dog lover (I’m side-eyeing you…) or you love all animals, it’s important to be with someone who will care about your pets just as much as you do. They have aligned political views. George Mason University alum, Alyssa, 22, says that her biggest dating profile green flag is if a match aligns with her politically. “In today’s society, I can’t possibly fathom being with someone who doesn’t have the same beliefs and morals as me,” she says. In a world full of people who list “not political” in their bio, it’s honestly refreshing when someone is upfront about their views — especially when they align with yours. Their answers to the prompts aren’t overly sarcastic. IDK about you, but I’ve seen the prompts “My type is you” and even “I want someone who bullies me” more times than I can count. Snooze. For George Mason University alum Kiki, 23, her biggest dating app green flag is when someone actually shares parts of their personality and interests on their profile. “I hate a man who makes their profile all jokes,” she says. Let’s be real — how are you supposed to know what someone’s like when their biggest fear is listed as “women?” All it does is show that they don’t take dating apps seriously — which is a major ick. They include family photos. If there’s one thing Camryn loves about a match, it’s when they’re close to their family. “To me, it’s important for a man to have a good relationship with his family,” the James Madison University alum says. “I can’t get into a relationship with someone until I know that they can maintain meaningful relationships with others.” They share similar hobbies. We’ve all been there before — finding the cutest person on your preferred dating app, but you guys have nothing in common. Me personally? My biggest dating profile green flag has to be someone who shares the same hobbies as me. If someone boasts about reading, sunset-watching, or thrifting, then that’s an immediate right-swipe for me. Plus, there’s no better first date than doing something together that you both love.

So, are the green flags rare? Maybe. But are they out there? Also maybe. Stay strong and keep swiping, bestie.